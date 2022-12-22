LOCAL COUPLE PURSUES BUSINESS DREAM AS NEW OWNERS OF ALWAYS BEST CARE CHARLOTTE

Husband-and-Wife Team Now Lead Award-Winning Senior Care Services in Charlotte, Pineville and Matthews

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Best Care Senior Services, one of the leading senior care franchise systems in the United States, announced today that Gary and Jill Jewell are the new owners of the Charlotte franchise. Always Best Care of Charlotte has been serving Mecklenburg County residents since 2010 and is one of nine Always Best Care agencies across North Carolina. The Jewells and their growing team of caregivers provide non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services to communities including Charlotte, Matthews and surrounding areas.

"Gary and Jill have been working in and serving the Charlotte community for well over two decades, and with Jill's nursing background and Gary's experience in accounting, they are an ideal match for our business model," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. "The growing senior population and their families in Charlotte are in knowledgeable, compassionate hands as the Jewells realize their dream of business ownership with Always Best Care."

Natives of Ohio, Gary and Jill have lived in Charlotte since 1996. Gary is an Air Force veteran and had a 22-year career in accounting. Jill is a registered nurse with a background in public health, home health, maternity and pediatrics. She is currently sharing her nursing knowledge as an instructor in programs at Gaston College and Northeastern University. Over their 26 years living in Charlotte, the couple has become entrenched in the community, participating in many local charitable events such as the Autism Walk, Susan G. Komen Walk for the Cure and the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

"Jill and I both have experience with family members who have been ravaged by the illnesses and disease that make growing older that much harder. We want to provide comforting in-home care to as many seniors in the Charlotte area as possible, giving their families the assurance of knowing their loved ones have the companionship and attention they need," said Gary Jewell, co-owner of Always Best Care of Charlotte. "The opportunity to own our own business in such a rewarding industry and with an established brand in the community is a dream come true for us."

Always Best Care is one of the nation's leading providers of non-medical in-home care and assisted living referral service. The company delivers its services through an international network of more than 225 independently owned and operated franchise territories throughout the United States and Canada. By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client's particular physical or social needs.

For additional information on services available through Always Best Care of Charlotte, or for a free evaluation, please call 704-552-8581 or visit www.abc-charlotte.com.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 25 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System and remote patient monitoring. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

