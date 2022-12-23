Hansa Biopharma Nomination Committee formed

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma today announced that the Nomination Committee has been formed in accordance with the principles adopted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 30, 2022 and has the following composition:

· Natalie Berner representing Redmile Group

· Jannis Kitsakis representing AP4

· Arne Myhrman representing Thomas Olausson

As the conveyer of the Nomination Committee, Peter Nicklin, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Hansa Biopharma will be asked to summon the first meeting in the Nomination Committee.

The function of the Nomination Committee is to prepare and submit proposals for the AGM regarding the number of board members to be elected by the general meeting, election of chairman and other board members, board fees and any remuneration for committee work, election of the chairman of the AGM, election of auditors (if applicable) and fee for the auditors, and proposals for rules for appointing the Nomination Committee.

The proposals of the Nomination Committee will be presented in the notice of the Annual General Meeting 2023 and will be published on Hansa Biopharma's website.

Shareholders wishing to submit comments or proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so via e-mail to ir@hansabiopharma.com or by letter to Hansa Biopharma, Nomination Committee, Box 785, 220 07 Lund, Sweden.

This disclosure contains information that Hansa Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23 December 2022 at 8am CET.

