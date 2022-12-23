InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Kit for Use with Scaffolds (TRO-752)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide scaffold users with a standing platform and gate to increase safety when working at higher levels," said an inventor, from King City, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SCAFFOLD SAFETY KIT. My design would help to prevent workers from falling off the scaffolding."

The patent-pending invention provides two safety products for secure attachment to any existing scaffolding. In doing so, it helps to prevent falls, potential injuries, or even death. As a result, it increases safety, efficiency and convenience and it could increase confidence when working at high levels. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for contractors, painters, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

