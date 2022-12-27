InventHelp Inventor Develops New Oral Care Product (CNC-883)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new oral care product to thoroughly brush and clean the teeth in less time," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the SPARKLE & SHINE. My design improves oral hygiene and it may leave the user with fresh breath, a clean feeling, and peace of mind."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved tool for cleaning the entire oral cavity. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional toothbrushes. As a result, it helps remove plaque and prevent cavities and it could help to whiten the teeth and freshen breath. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-883, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp