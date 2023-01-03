Bionova Expands Its Cannabis Nutrient Product Offering in the United States

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionova Nutrients, in partnership with Global Garden, announces the expanded availability of their cannabis nutrients in the United States.

The expanded Bionova Nutrients product line is now available for purchase in the United States. Exclusively distributed by Global Garden. All products not pictured. Visit www.globalgarden.co to view all available products. (PRNewswire)

Bionova Nutrients is a staple nutrient brand in many cultivations across Europe and South America. Together with Global Garden, Bionova has set its sights on the US cannabis market, eager to offer their cost-effective and highly efficient nutrient products to cultivators who are seeking to elevate their crop potential.

PRODUCT DIVERSITY

In addition to base nutrients catered to hydro, coco and soil substrate farmers, Bionova offers an expansive product line of isolated mineral additives, root and bloom stimulators, and enhancers made from natural ingredients. View the Bionova Product Line on the Global Garden website.

--- Triple Product Focus ---

SiLution Mono-Silicic Acid – stabilized with fulvic acid, 100% plant-available, highly cost-effective, and proven superior performance over competing silica products.

PK 13-14 Bloom Stimulator - the first PK 13-14 in the industry. Other similar products copied Bionova's innovation. Bionova PK 13-14 remains one of the only TRUE 13-14 ratio PK products on the market. Others have decreased their ratios favoring profit over performance.

Roots – Root Growth Stimulator – extreme concentration with unmatched efficiency, Roots boosts root growth and increases root surface area maximizing nutrient uptake.

EASY INTEGRATION

While each product is designed to complement other Bionova inputs, one of the strengths of this line is its easy assimilation into previously established non-Bionova feeding programs. Bionova's isolated minerals, stimulators, and enhancers can be added to your existing feed schedule without the need to change your entire regimen.

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

In addition to developing quality inputs, Bionova also focuses on minimizing their carbon footprint.

Bionova production is powered by wind energy.

Bionova buildings are heated with bio-gas.

Waste products are separated, recycled and removed via certified CO 2 -neutral methods.

All Bionova product packaging is 100% recyclable.

Bionova is exclusively distributed by Global Garden. Founded in 2014 by co-owners Jonathan Bayle and Chuck Lee, Global Garden prides itself on curating only high-quality, best-in-class products that offer efficient solutions to growers. Global Garden is uniquely positioned as a premier hydroponics industry wholesale supplier of the highest-value cultivation products, systems, and solutions.

Global Garden is uniquely positioned as a premier hydroponics industry wholesale supplier of the highest value cultivation products, systems, and solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Global Garden) (PRNewswire)

