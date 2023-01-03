Holland America Line Heads to the Arctic Circle and Features Longer Cruises for Alaska 2024 Season

Have it All Early Booking Bonus for Alaska cruises offers crew appreciation and upgraded beverage and Wi-Fi packages

SEATTLE, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is Alaska's statehood day, and to celebrate the region that is at the heart of summer cruising Holland America Line is sharing details of its 2024 Alaska season. The premium cruise line is debuting a new 28-day Arctic Circle itinerary that includes 12 Alaska ports, longer 14-day voyages and 117 weeklong journeys, enhancing its position as the leader in Alaska cruising.

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo (PRNewswire)

With more sailings to Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line, the only cruise line to include the unspoiled riches of the Yukon plus Denali on overland Cruisetours and more than 75 years of Alaska exploration — longer than any other cruise line — Holland America Line weaves decades of expertise into every nuance of the experience.

"Holland America Line is proud of our rich history of bringing the best service at sea to Alaska, and we're excited to reveal details of our 2024 season including a new monthlong Arctic Circle itinerary that is the most immersive we've ever offered in this region," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "With six ships serving Alaska and the only cruise line with owned land operations in Denali and the Yukon, no one does Alaska better than Holland America Line."

From April through September 2024, guests can embark on Holland America Line's cruises to Alaska aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam and Zaandam. The line's 2024 cruises are now open for booking, and 2024 Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland expedition to Denali and the Yukon, are scheduled to be available in February.

Highlights for 2024 Alaska Cruises:

June 9 in time for the Summer Solstice. The voyage sails roundtrip from Seattle to the Bering Sea and is a first-of-its-kind itinerary for Holland America Line. Alaskan ports include Anchorage , Dutch Harbor , Haines ( Skagway ), Homer , Juneau , Ketchikan , Kodiak , Nome , Seward , Sitka , Valdez and Wrangell , along with Prince Rupert , in Canada . Scenic cruising includes Glacier Bay, Inside Passage, Tracy Arm , College Fjord, Little Diomede Island, Prince William Sound and Hubbard Glacier. A new 28-day " Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice " cruise aboard Westerdam departsin time for the Summer Solstice. The voyage sails roundtrip fromto the Bering Sea and is a first-of-its-kind itinerary for Holland America Line. Alaskan ports include),and, along with, in. Scenic cruising includes Glacier Bay, Inside Passage,, College Fjord, Little Diomede Island, Prince William Sound and Hubbard Glacier.

Alaska ports. Departures are roundtrip from Vancouver . The 14-day " Great Alaskan Explorer " itinerary offers an in-depth adventure with eightports. Departures are roundtrip from

Seven-day "Northbound Glacier Discovery" and "Southbound Glacier Discovery" itineraries cruise between Whittier ( Anchorage ) and Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam. Ports include Ketchikan , Juneau and Skagway .

Seven-day "Alaska Inside Passage" cruises sail roundtrip from Vancouver on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Zaandam. Ports include Ketchikan , Juneau and Skagway .

Seven-day "Alaskan Explorer" cruises sail roundtrip from Seattle aboard Eurodam and Westerdam, and include calls at Victoria, British Columbia (evening stay); and Ketchikan , Juneau and Sitka . Eurodam also includes Alaska's Icy Strait Point and Glacier Bay; Westerdam explores Dawes Glacier.

Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska's iconic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier and Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm .

All ships cruising in Alaska feature expanded onboard programming: guests can engage with an Alaska naturalist, special EXC presentations explore local topics such as Alaska's bush pilots and the famous Iditarod race, and cruises with Glacier Bay take on a National Park Ranger and local Huna Tlingit guides.

Have It All Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book Alaska 2024 cruises with the Have It All premium package, they will receive a free bonus upgrade to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi, as well as free prepaid Crew Appreciation. The standard Have it All package also includes amenities of shore excursions and specialty dining along with the Signature Beverage and Surf Wi-Fi packages.

'Alaska Up Close' Immerses Guests in the Local Culture

Holland America Line's "Alaska Up Close" program deeply immerses guests in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions. The exclusive experiences are delivered through experts leading workshops and lectures from those who know Alaska best, EXC Talks exploring the stories of real Alaskans, tours highlighting the best of each destination, and fine dining events showcasing the culinary traditions of the region.

Partnership with Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute

Holland America Line is partners with Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) to highlight the line's commitment to sustainably sourced local seafood and its use of Alaska seafood exclusively on all ships serving the Great Land. On any Alaska cruise, the line serves more than 2,000 pounds of Alaska Salmon, 1,000 pounds of Alaska cod, 800 pounds of Alaska halibut, 500 pounds of Alaska rockfish and more.

Certified Sustainable Seafood

In 2022, Holland America Line was awarded Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) certification — making it the first cruise line to achieve this distinguished credential by serving only fresh, certified sustainable and traceable wild Alaska seafood.

Voted Number-One Cruise Line in Alaska

No other cruise line had explored Alaska longer than Holland America Line, and throughout the years the brand has collected awards and accolades from the world's most discerning travelers and cruise experts for Alaska cruising. Holland America Line was named the top pick for Alaska in the Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Awards, AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards, Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards and TravelAge West Wave Awards Editor's Pick.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editors Note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/mcssyl5i.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

Westerdam in Glacier Bay, Alaska. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line