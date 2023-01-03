INVO Bioscience Engages Nationally Recognized Physician for New Tampa-based INVO Center

Shelly W. Holmström, M.D. FACOG, to serve as physician operator at soon to be opened Tampa -based INVO Center.

INVO Centers focus on serving patients in need of advanced fertility care utilizing the efficient, effective, and affordable INVOcell® solution.

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVO) ("INVO" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage fertility company focused on expanding access to advanced treatment worldwide with its INVOcell® medical device and the intravaginal culture ("IVC") procedure it enables, today announced it has signed an agreement with Shelly W. Holmström, M.D. FACOG, to serve as the physician operator for the Company's soon to be opened Tampa, Florida INVO Center.

Shelly W. Holmström, M.D. FACOG is Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and a Nationally recognized leader in her field with over 20 years’ experience. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Holmström is Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and a Nationally recognized leader in her field with over 20 years' experience. Prior to joining INVO, Dr. Holmstrom was a Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of South Florida (USF) Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa, Florida where she had a full-time academic practice at USF Physicians Group for the last 18 years. Prior to joining USF, she earned her medical degree at the University of Florida and was a Chief Resident and Assistant Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. In addition to her work in academia, she has made numerous International, National and Regional poster presentations discussing a wide range of topics and has been the author or co-author of more than a dozen peer reviewed publications. Dr. Holmström has advanced physician training, patient experience and healthcare access. She is the District XII Immediate-Past Chair at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

The new Tampa Center helps further the Company's key commercial efforts, which involves expanding and rolling out INVO Centers in key markets across the US and abroad as well as selectively making accretive acquisitions of existing fertility clinics as recently highlighted with its first acquisition LOI.

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "Following the successful launches of our first three INVO Centers, we are enthusiastic to begin working with Dr. Holmström, one of the leading OB/GYN's in the region to lead our Tampa INVO Center and help advance our mission to increase access to affordable infertility treatments to the large, underserved patient population. Dr. Holmström's experience, reputation, deep ties to the local community along with her outlook on the industry, aligns strongly with our goals to bring the INVOcell technology to the people of Tampa and beyond. We look forward to the opening of our Tampa INVO Center in the first half of 2023."

Dr. Holmström added, "Women's healthcare and infertility remain a key focus and passion of mine. The industry needs efficient and scalable advanced treatment options that are also accessible and affordable to help bring equity to the large, underserved patient population. Upon learning more extensively about IVC and the INVOcell technology, I knew I could make a difference by helping to bring this innovative solution to the marketplace. I'm excited to be joining the INVO team and help leverage my strong relationships within the Tampa community to drive success and help advance INVO's mission to bring greater access to patients."

About INVO Bioscience

We are a commercial-stage fertility company dedicated to expanding the assisted reproductive technology ("ART") marketplace by making fertility care accessible and inclusive to people around the world. Our flagship product is INVOcell®, a revolutionary medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. Our primary mission is to implement new medical technologies aimed at increasing the availability of affordable, high-quality, patient-centered fertility care. This treatment solution is the world's first intravaginal culture technique for the incubation of oocytes and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. This technique, designated as "IVC", provides patients a more natural, intimate, and more affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. The IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional in vitro fertilization ("IVF") and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination ("IUI"). Our commercialization strategy is focused on the opening of dedicated "INVO Centers" offering the INVOcell® and IVC procedure (with three centers in North America now operational), continuing to sell our technology solution into existing fertility clinics, & opportunistically seek to acquire accretive operating fertility clinics. For more information, please visit www.invobio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

