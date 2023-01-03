Troutman Pepper Elects 26 New Partners, Promotes 6 to Counsel

Partner Class is Firm's Largest Ever and Spans 12 U.S. Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper is pleased to announce its 26 newly elected partners and six counsel, listed below by office and practice area. Partner and counsel promotions were effective January 1, 2023, and span numerous practices and 12 U.S. offices, including Atlanta, Berwyn, Boston, Charlotte, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, Raleigh, Richmond, Rochester, and Washington, D.C.

Troutman Pepper logo (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Pepper) (PRNewswire)

"Our new partners and counsel represent the very best of what Troutman Pepper has to offer – collaborative approaches, diverse experience, and a deep commitment to client service," said Tom Cole, managing partner at Troutman Pepper. "We congratulate them on reaching this major career milestone and look forward to their significant contributions in years to come."

Partners

Victoria Alvarez (Charlotte | Business Litigation)

Andrew Atkins (Charlotte | Business Litigation)

Patrick Bianchi (Philadelphia | Private Fund Services)

Adrian Boddie (Charlotte | Real Estate and Finance)

Tiffany Bracewell (Atlanta | White Collar + Government Investigations)

Natalie Burke (Richmond | Multifamily Housing Finance)

Devin Catlin (Charlotte | Real Estate)

Matthew Dials (Atlanta & New York | Construction)

Julie Hoffmeister (Richmond | Privacy + Cyber)

Michael Howes (Washington, D.C. | Finance)

Brett Hubler (Charlotte | Mergers + Acquisitions)

Morgan Klinzing (Philadelphia | Tax)

Griffin Mesmer (Boston | Intellectual Property)

Allison P. Nicklin (Berwyn | Health Sciences Transactions)

Alicia M. Palladino, Ph.D. (Pittsburgh | Health Sciences Intellectual Property)

Lydia Parker (Charlotte | Employee Benefits + Executive Compensation)

Thomas Phelan (Berwyn | Tax)

Justin Platt (New York | Health Sciences Transactions)

Allison Pryor (Atlanta | State Energy Regulation)

Valerie Sirota (New York | Business Litigation)

Casselle Smith (Washington, D.C. & Raleigh | White Collar + Government Investigations)

Adrienne Thompson (Portland | Energy)

Tate Tischner (Rochester | Intellectual Property)

Laura K. Umbrecht (Philadelphia | Health Sciences Transactions)

Matthew Vaughan (Richmond | Multifamily Housing Finance)

Karl Zielaznicki (New York | Intellectual Property)

Counsel

Hailey Barnett (Atlanta | Construction)

Kimberly Coghill (Washington, D.C. | Intellectual Property)

Lindsay Henner (Atlanta | Intellectual Property)

Brian Nichilo (Berwyn | White Collar + Government Investigations)

Joel Post (New York | Tax)

Zayne Tweed (Richmond | Financial Services)

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from start-ups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP