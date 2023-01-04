S&T BANCORP TO WEBCAST FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings will be held live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Christopher J. McComish, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its fourth quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:

What: S&T Bancorp, Inc. 4th Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 26, 2023



Where: S&T Bancorp, Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com



How: Live and replay webcast over the internet

After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at www.stbancorp.com for 12 months.

To Ask Questions:

Prior to the webcast, please email questions to investor.relations@stbank.com . Also, participants who log into the webcast will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release:

The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at www.stbancorp.com .

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is an $8.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power in 2022. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.