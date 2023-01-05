Attorneys Monica Gaudioso, Brent Rubin Promoted to Partner at Carrington Coleman

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal LLP is pleased to announce Monica Gaudioso and Brent Rubin have been elected as partners.

"Monica and Brent are outstanding litigators who share the firm's commitment to securing the best outcomes for our clients," said Carrington Coleman Managing Partner Monica Latin. "They have distinguished themselves through their integrity, expertise and dedication, and we are proud to welcome them into the partnership."

Ms. Gaudioso is a commercial litigator, representing financial services, technology, and blockchain and cryptocurrency clients in state and federal courts. Her expertise includes litigation involving business ownership, director-and-officer, shareholder, breach of contract, fraud, and trade-secret misappropriation disputes. Her work has earned her Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch recognition for three consecutive years.

She earned her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and her undergraduate degree from Rhodes College. She is a former law clerk to the Hon. Samuel H. Mays Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.

Mr. Rubin is a trial and appellate lawyer representing individuals, businesses, and government entities in complex business disputes, including non-compete/non-solicitation disputes, insurance coverage, professional liability, and real estate and construction matters. He also assists clients with matters involving the Texas Citizens Participation Act – Texas's anti-SLAPP statute – and with immigration issues. His work has earned repeat honors from Texas Rising Stars and Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch.

He graduated from the University of Texas School of Law and earned his undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis. He is a former clerk for the Hon. Priscilla Richman, Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Mr. Rubin is vice chair of the Dallas City Plan Commission and chair of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan Committee. He also serves on the Executive Committee of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas.

About Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP

For more than 50 years, Carrington Coleman has focused on litigation and transactional services in the real estate, oil and gas, securities, construction, professional services, technology, and health care industries, among others. The Dallas-based law firm also provides counsel in corporate transactions, corporate governance, banking, bankruptcy/restructuring, intellectual property, litigation and appeals, employment, and family wealth/estate planning. Learn more about the firm at https://www.ccsb.com/.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Carrington Coleman