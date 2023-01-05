Embr Labs, the leading women's digital health solution for menopause, announces several new strategic distribution partnerships

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs, the leading women's healthtech company for menopause, today announced several new strategic distribution partnerships to make the company's revolutionary thermal wearable, the Embr Wave, more accessible for women seeking immediate relief from the symptoms of menopause, including hot flashes, night sweats, and insomnia. The Embr Wave is now be readily available to consumers through leading online retailers such as:

Embr Wave 2

Embr Labs announces new distribution partnerships

amazon.com

costco.com

sams.com

target.com

walmart.com

cvs.com

simplymedical.com

"For too long, women have been extremely limited in their options for alleviating hot flashes and related menopause symptoms. Menopause can have a drastic impact on a woman's quality of life and her career outlook. The symptoms take a serious mental, physical, and emotional toll, and the lack of trusted information and adequate solutions leave women feeling lonely, confused, and stressed. Through our existing partnerships and new expansions Embr Labs is continuing our mission of delivering holistic, non-invasive relief that's clinically validated and widely available," said Elizabeth Gazda, CEO of Embr Labs. "These partnerships will allow us to further champion menopause symptom relief through some of the most trusted healthcare and retail networks."

Embr Labs is committed to using its knowledge and innovation to better the lives of women experiencing menopause and perimenopause and was recently recognized by CB Insights as one of the "World's Most Promising 150 Digital Health Startups Redefining Healthcare" by CB Insights . This distinction followed Embr's earlier recognition in 2022 by CB Insights as a Leading Solution in the Digital Health Sleep category. Embr Wave is FSA eligible and allows women to use flexible spending accounts to purchase the Embr Wave, and also available as an employer-offered benefit via BenefitHub. Embr Labs offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee; a 7-day, $0 down product tryout through Nok; and payment options from Shop Pay and Affirm.

For more information about Embr Labs or to find a preferred Embr Wave retailer, visit embrlabs.com. For interviews and all other media inquiries, please contact press@embrlabs.com.

About Embr Labs

Embr Labs is the first thermal health company, unlocking the therapeutic power of temperature. The Embr Wave is a stylish wearable that utilizes the power of temperature to deliver personalized, immediate cooling or warming sensations to help with hot flashes, sleep, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company's patented technology delivers precisely engineered Thermal Waves™ at the touch of a button, for instant, comfort on demand. Embr Labs was founded by MIT-trained engineers and is backed by investors Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, and Intel Capital. Embr Labs has won numerous awards, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, the iF Design Award and has twice been recognized by CB Insights as leaders in Digital Health and Digital Health for Sleep

