IAR Systems fully support GigaDevice's automotive-grade MCUs

UPPSALA, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the world leader in software and services for embedded development, and GigaDevice, a leading supplier of semiconductor devices, jointly announce the extended support of the latest release of IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm® 9.32.1 for GigaDevice's GD32 MCU series. This includes the latest released GD32A503 family, GigaDevice's automotive-grade microcontrollers based on the Cortex®-M33 core.

The GD32A503 MCUs adopt an advanced automotive electronics process technology platform, which follows the design concept and production standards of automotive applications. The microcontroller family meets the high reliability and stability requirements of vehicles and can be widely used in various automotive applications including body control modules, automotive lighting systems, smart cockpit systems, and many other motor or power applications. The GD32A503 devices are also suitable for several advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The GD32A503 series is in the same line as industrial products in terms of development tools and supporting software, achieving maximum compatibility and reuse, which can effectively save development time and reduce development difficulty. Software developers can realize automotive-grade projects by using the existing rich MCU ecosystem, which will continue to leverage the advantages of Arm technology and promote the popularization in the field of automotive electronics.

IAR Embedded Workbench® for Arm is a complete development toolchain for GD32 MCU, including a highly optimizing compiler and advanced debugging functions. With the help of code analysis tools C-STAT and C-RUN, developers can find potential problems in the code earlier and improve code quality. IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is also available in a functional safety version certified by TÜV SÜD and complies with the requirements of ISO 26262.

To meet growing customer demand, the latest version 9.32.1 of IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm also provides developers with Visual Studio Code build and debug extensions which can be downloaded by Visual Studio Code Marketplace.

Eric Jin, Product Marketing Director at GigaDevice, said: "We are very pleased to continue strengthening our cooperation with IAR Systems. With a diverse product portfolio and an extensive development ecosystem, GigaDevice's GD32 MCUs are serving industry-leading customers worldwide. This new version of IAR Embedded Workbench® for Arm added comprehensive support for the GD32A503 series, enabling automotive software developers to efficiently and easily optimize and debug their code, to create more competitive products and solutions for automotive applications."

Kiyo Uemura, Area Vice President APAC of IAR Systems, said: "IAR Systems and GigaDevice have a long history of cooperation and now we are taking a further step forward together in a new direction. The global automotive industry is going through a revolution and the MCU has become a driving factor for the intelligent innovation of automotive electronics. IAR Systems will continue to work with partners to enhance our industrial influence and finally benefits end-users."

For more information about GigaDevice's GD32A503 MCU series, please go to www.GD32MCU.com/en. For more information about IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, please go to www.iar.com/arm.

