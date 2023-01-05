Sparta Science Awarded U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research Phase I Contract

Measuring The Effects Of Cumulative Sub-Concussive Brain Injury

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparta Science , the developer of a scalable, machine learning-based movement health platform, was recently awarded an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract by the United States Air Force to identify early biomarkers of cumulative sub-concussive brain injury. This award is significant because it will allow Sparta to develop the capability to identify objectively when Airmen are negatively affected by cumulative exposure to repetitive subconcussive blasts to quantify the problem and reduce long-term health impacts

Sparta Science is actively collaborating with the Department of Defense on multiple SBIR Phase I and Phase II projects to improve warfighter readiness by modifying Sparta Science's commercially successful movement health intelligence platform to meet several USAF use cases. These initiatives will explore opportunities to enhance clinicians' and practitioners' abilities to deliver effective movement health guidance at a scale relevant to the USAF.

Under this award, Sparta Science will explore R&D partnerships with Conventional and Special Warfare units and transition/acquisition strategies with program offices to ensure the successful transition of Sparta's subconcussive brain injury identification capabilities.

"Research shows up to 57 percent of Mild Traumatic Brain Injuries (mTBIs) are unreported, undiagnosed, and untreated, partly due to an often sub-concussive nature," said Dr. Phil Wagner, CEO and Founder of Sparta Science. "Airmen and healthcare providers will benefit from Sparta Science's development of data-driven decision-assist information using force plates to measure individuals' balance and rapidly identify cumulative subconcussive brain injury (CSBI) and ensure early intervention occurs.

Implementing this technology across the DoD could increase the identification of cumulative sub-concussive brain injury, reduce lost duty days due to TBI, and mitigate the long-term effects of these insidious injuries by enabling earlier intervention.

ABOUT Sparta Science

Sparta Science was founded with the vision that everybody should be able to move freely, without physical limitations, for as long as possible. Since bringing on our first customer in 2014, we've grown into a global full-stack movement health platform. Trusted by organizations spanning the healthcare, government, and sports industries, our platform empowers organizations to provide a better standard of care. Today, we're relentlessly focused on studying human movement and creating innovative ways to measure, monitor, and improve movement health.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

AFWERX, a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation's top subject-matter experts and harnessing the power of ingenuity of internal talent, by expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. Additional information is available at: https://www.afwerx.com/.

About AFVentures

AFVentures invests in emerging technologies to scale Department of the Air Force capabilities, strengthening the US industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests. Our success is achieved by connecting novel commercial solutions with defense problem sets, de-risking Airmen and Guardian initiatives to fill capability gaps and transition technologies. Learn more at https://afwerx.com/afventures-overview/.

View original content:

SOURCE Sparta Science