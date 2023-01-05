STIIIZY CANNABIS PRESENTS "GET FIIIT WITH STIIIZY" IN 2023

WIN THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN PRIZES INCLUDING A ONE YEAR FULLY PAID GYM MEMBERSHIP

FERNDALE, Mich., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When most people think of Cannabis, the last thing they think about is fitness, working out, or going for a run. What stereotypically comes to mind is sitting around craving junk food - the munchies. In reality, this is simply not true. Certain strains of Cannabis, which make you upbeat, are perfect for those individuals who want an energetic workout.

STIIIZY's New Year resolution is to redefine the way we consume premium Cannabis. The multistate premium company is giving away some incredible prize packages to 10 lucky winners including a 1 year fully paid for local gym membership, a smell-proof deluxe STIIIZY Duffel Bag valued at $400.00, a variety of STIIIZY cannabis products, a STIIIZY BIIIG Battery, plus STIIIZY apparel such as shirts, hats, sweatbands and more. The value of each STIIIZY prize pack is valued at over $1000.

All entrants need to do to qualify is go to getFIIIT.com to fill out the form to enter to win. No purchase is necessary. Entries are also accepted at all three STIIIZY retail locations in the state, no purchase necessary. If entrants would like to double their chances at winning one of these incredible prize bags, they can post a photo highlighting how they use Cannabis products to help motivate and participate in health and wellness activities. Posts must tag #GETFIIIT and @STIIIZYHEADQUARTERS to qualify. One post per day is accepted. Promotion ends January 31st.

Ryan Jundt, Managing partner of STIIIZY who is leading the Midwest expansion, said, "Here at STIIIZY, we know that the Cannabis stereotypes of the past are just that, and these dated stigmas prevent many people who would benefit from cannabis' therapeutic, motivational and medicinal properties. We're seeking to change these stigmas with our #getFIIIT campaign, which promotes using our sativa-leaning cannabis products, which are known for their uplifting and motivational effects, to get active and healthy. We also want to shed light on the many medicinal benefits that cannabis provides."

STIIIZY is not just a cannabis company, it's a lifestyle brand. After its highly successful Ferndale opening, STIIIZY has since opened additional dispensaries in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. The Michigan dispensary locations are the first to open outside California, though hundreds of other dispensaries carry STIIIZY's premium products.

CONTACTS: GROW CANNABIS MARKETING, MORT MEISNER, 248-613-0948; WENDY FAYNE, 248-842-3889

