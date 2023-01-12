Ameritas announces newly elected officers

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas President and CEO Bill Lester announces the following officer elections.

Terrance Cummings is the new 2nd vice president, business development, individual, with an effective hire date of Oct. 24, 2022. He attended the University of Iowa where he earned a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science. Cummings is a Society of Actuaries fellow and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Bill Wysong is the new vice president, underwriting, individual, with an effective hire date of Nov. 7, 2022. He studied business management at West Virginia Wesleyan College and business administration at the University of Phoenix.

