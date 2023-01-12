Trace Genomics Named to Prestigious 2023 Global Cleantech 100 List

Company recognized for advanced soil analysis that promotes sustainable farming and plays vital role in supporting net-zero goals

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace Genomics, the leader in delivering comprehensive, precise soil analysis, today announced that the company has earned a place on the 2023 Global Cleantech 100 list. Trace Genomics also won the award in 2022. This recognition highlights companies across the globe that have put words to action toward the goal of net-zero carbon emissions.

Trace Genomics (PRNewswire)

Trace Genomics is a pioneer in using data science to activate the hidden insights in soil, working at the forefront of high-definition genomics to decode and catalog the complete soil environment. Trace Genomics' solutions help companies seeking to reduce their carbon footprint connect with growers who are doing the same through sustainable management practices and the adoption of nature-based solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase carbon storage on their land.

"We at Trace are incredibly proud to win a place among the 2023 Global Cleantech 100 for the second year in a row," said Trace Genomics' Vice President of Product and ESG Ronald Zink, "Our mission from day one has focused on activating soil's full potential. Our work to provide stakeholders with a holistic understanding of the soil microbiome through genetic analysis is a key step in the journey to net-zero emissions globally."

The Global Cleantech 100 program has been running since 2009, celebrating companies that deliver sustainable solutions in agriculture and food, enabling technologies, energy and power, materials and chemicals, resources and environment, and transportation and logistics sectors.

The selection process begins with nominations made by the public, Cleantech Group's expert panel, i3 research portal, awards and the Cleantech Group's staff. This year, Cleantech Group received 15,753 nominations from more than 93 countries. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 330 companies that were reviewed by the 81 members of an expert panel. The Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel is made up of leading investors, corporate and industrial executives who are active in technology and innovation scouting.

These featured companies will be recognized at the upcoming Cleantech Forum North America, January 23-25, in Palm Springs, Calif.

To learn more, visit tracegenomics.com.

About Trace Genomics:

Trace Genomics is a pioneer in the use of hi-definition genomics to activate the hidden insights in soil for healthier soils and a healthier planet. Through innovation in genomics, soil science and machine learning, Trace Genomics creates a pathway to deliver targeted database insights and actions at cost-speed-scale-accuracy for partners who are advancing modern farming solutions for a net-zero food production system. Where most companies deliver a partial picture, we provide a comprehensive and precise understanding of the soil's composition—analyzing the soil's biology, physical properties and chemistry. Trace Genomics has won several awards, including being selected as a 2020 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Winner of FoodShot Global's Innovating Soil 3.0 Challenge, Forbes Top 25 Most Innovative AgTech, THRIVE Top 50 AgTech, 2022 Global Cleantech top 100 start-ups and many more.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trace Genomics