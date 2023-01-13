Citizen Announces the NEW CL-H300SV Anti-Microbial and Disinfectant Ready Barcode Label Printer at NRF 2023

About Citizen Systems America
"Citizen Systems America" is the America subsidiary of Citizen Systems Japan - the electronic products affiliate of Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., the world-renowned manufacturer of fine watch timepieces. Citizen headquarters is located in the greater Los Angeles area, California.
Citizen develops and markets printers for point-of-sale, barcode and label, portable and general thermal technology usage applications. Citizen provides solutions that are used in a variety of industries including, retail, hospitality, manufacturing, food service, healthcare and many more.
For over four decades, Citizen products have set the standard for performance, reliability, and value in the marketplace. For more information, please visit Citizen Systems America's website at: www.citizen-systems.com.
Editorial Contact:
Robin Pierce
Citizen Systems America Corporation
Phone: (310) 781-1460
rpierce@citizen-systems.com
