Creative, Talented and Inspiring High School Students Chosen for This Year's Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort

Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago

Exclusive Walt Disney World Resort mentoring event fosters dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities; 100 outstanding students from New York to California to be part of the multi-day event in March

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A budding artist, an aspiring neurosurgeon and a creative storyteller are among the 100 talented high school students selected for this year's Disney Dreamers Academy, an educational mentoring program hosted at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Mickey Mouse and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion Tracey Powell pose with Newark Tech (N.J.) high school student Mosope Aina moments after she was surprised on national TV on January 13, 2023 with the news that she is one of 100 students selected for this year's Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida in March. Also, the names of all 100 Dreamers were displayed on a Times Square billboard. Disney Dreamers Academy is a mentoring program hosted annually at Walt Disney World Resort.

The 100 students from across the country will descend on Walt Disney World Resort March 23-26 for the 16th annual event, aimed at broadening career awareness and creating exclusive opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.

The full list of students is available at www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.

To kick off the announcement of the 2023 class, Mickey Mouse, Disney executives, and international recording star Kelly Rowland surprised one of the students with the news of her selection live on national TV from her school in Newark, N. J. Afterwards, the names of the entire Class of 2023 were displayed on a Times Square billboard.

Rowland, the four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and television executive producer, served last year as the program's ambassador and as an advocate for the students. She shared personal insights, drawing from her own unique experience as a pre-teen performer, then as a teenager in one of the best-selling female groups of all time, Destiny's Child.

The Disney Dreamers program is an important part of Disney's commitment to support diverse communities. By encouraging the next generation to think big, Disney hopes the students will carry what they learn back home and continue pursuing their dreams.

"We're ready to welcome another outstanding group of teens from across the country for our 16th year!" said Tracey Powell, Disney Signature Experiences vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. "They are going to have the experience of a lifetime, setting them on a journey to go out and achieve their dreams, just like the classes who came before them."

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,500 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures. In the years following, graduates have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists and more, and have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them.

Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the four-day event.

The Disney Dreamers embark on a journey throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks and behind the scenes of the 40-square-mile vacation destination. It is a vibrant classroom where students discover new career opportunities, pursue their dreams and interact with Disney executives, educators, business leaders, celebrities and motivational speakers.

Students participate in immersive, career-oriented workshops that explore a wide range of career disciplines while also learning essential skills, such as effective communication techniques, leadership and networking strategies.

Past celebrity participants have included stars from the big screen and television, noted sports figures and popular musicians, as well as personalities and cast members from across the Disney family, including "Good Morning America,'' ESPN, Disney Channel and the ABC TV series "Black-ish" and "Grown-ish."

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are also available on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy, Twitter.com/DreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy.

The 100 students selected for the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy are (listed by state):

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Chelsea

Williams

Hoover

AL

Radhika

Pant

Hoover

AL

Tyler

Chiu

Northridge

CA

Ella

Milstein

La Jolla

CA

Rashad

Tyler

Highland

CA

Ryan

Nelson

Concord

CA

Tina

Mai

Newport Coast

CA

Octavia

Carey

Inglewood

CA

Isabella

Cabello

Tulare

CA

Madison

Henderson

Los Angeles

CA

Brooke

Sibala

Chula Vista

CA

Sanvi

Prakash

San Ramon

CA

Cisco

Hernandez

National City

CA

Melanie

Cho

Alhambra

CA

April

Ortiz

Anaheim

CA

Casey

Folau

Maywood

CA

Xavier

Forbes

San Diego

CA

Allison

Jensen

Thornton

CO

Jonathan

De Caro

Moodus

CT

Yasmeen

Galal

Prospect

CT

Mary Amma

Blankson

Madison

CT

Miguel

Coppedge

Washington

DC

Sophia

Juroviesky

Boca Raton

FL

Dorsey

Miller

Parkland

FL

Zara

Lwin

Orlando

FL

Sophia

Dupeyron

Cape Coral

FL

Kaitlyn

Jadevaia

Sarasota

FL

Megan

Fajardo

Destin

FL

Kimora

Reed

Saint Petersburg

FL

Cynthia

Medina

Bradenton

FL

Cameron

West

Jacksonville

FL

Sara

Kaufman

Hollywood

FL

Noah

Spinelli

Orlando

FL

Pamela

Musungu

Acworth

GA

Zachariah

Hickey

Bonaire

GA

Ava

Flanigan

Morrow

GA

Ava

Adams

Atlanta

GA

Jordan

Adeyemi

Duluth

GA

Pippa

Key

Summerville

GA

Jaden

Jenkins

Augusta

GA

Kirasten

Perkins

Savannah

GA

Erin

Shen

Statesboro

GA

Dylan

Jones

Smyrna

GA

Bradley Ross

Jackson

Normal

IL

Tamaya

Mcneal

Joliet

IL

Nora

Sun

Chicago

IL

Nyla

Bishop

Flossmoor

IL

Aramia

Gutierrez

Whiting

IN

Jaylynn

Powe

Baton Rouge

LA

Charles

Steele

Slidell

LA

Audrey

Brust

Zachary

LA

Tasneem

Ghadiali

Lexington

MA

Xin Yue

Lu

Lutherville Timonium

MD

Aria

Smith

Upper Marlboro

MD

Lindsey

Sands

Columbia

MD

Makayla

Joaquin

Fort Washington

MD

Saniyah

Ikard

Bowie

MD

Natalyn

Taylor

Ellicott City

MD

Julian

Morris

Saginaw

MI

Keenan

Burns

Redford

MI

Preston

Zabinko

Ann Arbor

MI

Addison

Richmond

Jackson

MI

Kennedy

Jones

Berkeley

MO

Zania

Stinson

Charlotte

NC

Jada

Stewart

Wilson

NC

Ryan

Razon

Morrisville

NC

Mosope

Aina

Newark

NJ

Elise

Tao

Upper Saddle River

NJ

Maria

Maione

Egg Harbor City

NJ

Claudia

Merchan

Hackensack

NJ

Amechi

Chukwujiorah-Strange

Flushing

NY

Autumn

Tyler

Chester

NY

Morgan

Lin

Brooklyn

NY

Emily

Melendez

Rego Park

NY

Logan

Williams

Cleveland

OH

Sophia

Barbee

Maineville

OH

Mckinley

Meeker

Hudson

OH

Kyle

Zhou

Solon

OH

Aziza

Mccarter

Jenks

OK

Neighujah

Harmon

Oklahoma City

OK

Amelia

Godard

Sherwood

OR

Eliza

Watkins

Portland

OR

Anjana

Pramod

West Chester

PA

Prerna

Chakkingal

Mc Donald

PA

Joslyn

Diffenbaugh

Kutztown

PA

Tavis

Sanders

Philadelphia

PA

Sydney

Simmons

Tiverton

RI

Benjamin

Brown

Columbia

SC

Hannah

Hollings

Brentwood

TN

Toluwakitan

Akinsola

Antioch

TN

Sydney

Roberts

Plano

TX

Yaddeni

Hailu

Lewisville

TX

Shane

Mushambi

Missouri City

TX

Medha

Pulluru

Cedar Park

TX

Alvaro

Alvarez

Elgin

TX

Elle

Chavis

Dallas

TX

Nia

Curry

Trophy Club

TX

Tierra

Brown

Pearland

TX

Eliora Margaret

Kwakye

Olympia

WA

Julius

Zakaria

Oak Creek

WI

About Disney Dreamers Academy:

Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy's mission is to inspire young leaders to dream beyond imagination by providing life-long access to personalized support for the Disney Dreamer, their caregivers and community through insightful content and uplifting experts, mentors, and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are awarded a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience the immersive and transformational program.

Flanked by her mother amid a sea of confetti, Mosope Aina, an aspiring neurosurgeon, was...
Flanked by her mother amid a sea of confetti, Mosope Aina, an aspiring neurosurgeon, was surprised by Mickey Mouse and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion Tracey Powell on national TV on January 13, 2023 at her school in Newark, N.J. with the news of her selection to Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Disney Dreamers Academy in late March is a mentoring program hosted annually by Walt Disney World Resort that fosters the dreams of Black students and teens from(PRNewswire)

