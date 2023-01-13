Creative, Talented and Inspiring High School Students Chosen for This Year's Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort

Exclusive Walt Disney World Resort mentoring event fosters dreams of Black students and teens from underrepresented communities; 100 outstanding students from New York to California to be part of the multi-day event in March
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A budding artist, an aspiring neurosurgeon and a creative storyteller are among the 100 talented high school students selected for this year's Disney Dreamers Academy, an educational mentoring program hosted at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
The 100 students from across the country will descend on Walt Disney World Resort March 23-26 for the 16th annual event, aimed at broadening career awareness and creating exclusive opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.
The full list of students is available at www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.
To kick off the announcement of the 2023 class, Mickey Mouse, Disney executives, and international recording star Kelly Rowland surprised one of the students with the news of her selection live on national TV from her school in Newark, N. J. Afterwards, the names of the entire Class of 2023 were displayed on a Times Square billboard.
Rowland, the four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and television executive producer, served last year as the program's ambassador and as an advocate for the students. She shared personal insights, drawing from her own unique experience as a pre-teen performer, then as a teenager in one of the best-selling female groups of all time, Destiny's Child.
The Disney Dreamers program is an important part of Disney's commitment to support diverse communities. By encouraging the next generation to think big, Disney hopes the students will carry what they learn back home and continue pursuing their dreams.
"We're ready to welcome another outstanding group of teens from across the country for our 16th year!" said Tracey Powell, Disney Signature Experiences vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. "They are going to have the experience of a lifetime, setting them on a journey to go out and achieve their dreams, just like the classes who came before them."
Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,500 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures. In the years following, graduates have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists and more, and have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them.
Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the four-day event.
The Disney Dreamers embark on a journey throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks and behind the scenes of the 40-square-mile vacation destination. It is a vibrant classroom where students discover new career opportunities, pursue their dreams and interact with Disney executives, educators, business leaders, celebrities and motivational speakers.
Students participate in immersive, career-oriented workshops that explore a wide range of career disciplines while also learning essential skills, such as effective communication techniques, leadership and networking strategies.
Past celebrity participants have included stars from the big screen and television, noted sports figures and popular musicians, as well as personalities and cast members from across the Disney family, including "Good Morning America,'' ESPN, Disney Channel and the ABC TV series "Black-ish" and "Grown-ish."
For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are also available on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy, Twitter.com/DreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy.
The 100 students selected for the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy are (listed by state):
First Name
Last Name
City
State
Chelsea
Williams
Hoover
AL
Radhika
Pant
Hoover
AL
Tyler
Chiu
Northridge
CA
Ella
Milstein
La Jolla
CA
Rashad
Tyler
Highland
CA
Ryan
Nelson
Concord
CA
Tina
Mai
Newport Coast
CA
Octavia
Carey
Inglewood
CA
Isabella
Cabello
Tulare
CA
Madison
Henderson
Los Angeles
CA
Brooke
Sibala
Chula Vista
CA
Sanvi
Prakash
San Ramon
CA
Cisco
Hernandez
National City
CA
Melanie
Cho
Alhambra
CA
April
Ortiz
Anaheim
CA
Casey
Folau
Maywood
CA
Xavier
Forbes
San Diego
CA
Allison
Jensen
Thornton
CO
Jonathan
De Caro
Moodus
CT
Yasmeen
Galal
Prospect
CT
Mary Amma
Blankson
Madison
CT
Miguel
Coppedge
Washington
DC
Sophia
Juroviesky
Boca Raton
FL
Dorsey
Miller
Parkland
FL
Zara
Lwin
Orlando
FL
Sophia
Dupeyron
Cape Coral
FL
Kaitlyn
Jadevaia
Sarasota
FL
Megan
Fajardo
Destin
FL
Kimora
Reed
Saint Petersburg
FL
Cynthia
Medina
Bradenton
FL
Cameron
West
Jacksonville
FL
Sara
Kaufman
Hollywood
FL
Noah
Spinelli
Orlando
FL
Pamela
Musungu
Acworth
GA
Zachariah
Hickey
Bonaire
GA
Ava
Flanigan
Morrow
GA
Ava
Adams
Atlanta
GA
Jordan
Adeyemi
Duluth
GA
Pippa
Key
Summerville
GA
Jaden
Jenkins
Augusta
GA
Kirasten
Perkins
Savannah
GA
Erin
Shen
Statesboro
GA
Dylan
Jones
Smyrna
GA
Bradley Ross
Jackson
Normal
IL
Tamaya
Mcneal
Joliet
IL
Nora
Sun
Chicago
IL
Nyla
Bishop
Flossmoor
IL
Aramia
Gutierrez
Whiting
IN
Jaylynn
Powe
Baton Rouge
LA
Charles
Steele
Slidell
LA
Audrey
Brust
Zachary
LA
Tasneem
Ghadiali
Lexington
MA
Xin Yue
Lu
Lutherville Timonium
MD
Aria
Smith
Upper Marlboro
MD
Lindsey
Sands
Columbia
MD
Makayla
Joaquin
Fort Washington
MD
Saniyah
Ikard
Bowie
MD
Natalyn
Taylor
Ellicott City
MD
Julian
Morris
Saginaw
MI
Keenan
Burns
Redford
MI
Preston
Zabinko
Ann Arbor
MI
Addison
Richmond
Jackson
MI
Kennedy
Jones
Berkeley
MO
Zania
Stinson
Charlotte
NC
Jada
Stewart
Wilson
NC
Ryan
Razon
Morrisville
NC
Mosope
Aina
Newark
NJ
Elise
Tao
Upper Saddle River
NJ
Maria
Maione
Egg Harbor City
NJ
Claudia
Merchan
Hackensack
NJ
Amechi
Chukwujiorah-Strange
Flushing
NY
Autumn
Tyler
Chester
NY
Morgan
Lin
Brooklyn
NY
Emily
Melendez
Rego Park
NY
Logan
Williams
Cleveland
OH
Sophia
Barbee
Maineville
OH
Mckinley
Meeker
Hudson
OH
Kyle
Zhou
Solon
OH
Aziza
Mccarter
Jenks
OK
Neighujah
Harmon
Oklahoma City
OK
Amelia
Godard
Sherwood
OR
Eliza
Watkins
Portland
OR
Anjana
Pramod
West Chester
PA
Prerna
Chakkingal
Mc Donald
PA
Joslyn
Diffenbaugh
Kutztown
PA
Tavis
Sanders
Philadelphia
PA
Sydney
Simmons
Tiverton
RI
Benjamin
Brown
Columbia
SC
Hannah
Hollings
Brentwood
TN
Toluwakitan
Akinsola
Antioch
TN
Sydney
Roberts
Plano
TX
Yaddeni
Hailu
Lewisville
TX
Shane
Mushambi
Missouri City
TX
Medha
Pulluru
Cedar Park
TX
Alvaro
Alvarez
Elgin
TX
Elle
Chavis
Dallas
TX
Nia
Curry
Trophy Club
TX
Tierra
Brown
Pearland
TX
Eliora Margaret
Kwakye
Olympia
WA
Julius
Zakaria
Oak Creek
WI
Established by Walt Disney World in 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy's mission is to inspire young leaders to dream beyond imagination by providing life-long access to personalized support for the Disney Dreamer, their caregivers and community through insightful content and uplifting experts, mentors, and sponsors. Each year, 100 high school students are awarded a trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to experience the immersive and transformational program.
