Brennan Acquires Three Class A Distribution Buildings in Dalton, Georgia

Located in northwest submarket of Atlanta, a submarket nearing 100% occupancy

DALTON, Ga., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, together with Global Gate Capital, a global investment and wealth management firm with $4.5 billion of assets under management, has acquired three Class A distribution facilities totaling 522,410 SF at the Green Point Industrial Park in Dalton, Georgia, located in the northwest submarket of Atlanta, Georgia.

All three buildings are leased to The Recreational Group. Headquartered in Dalton, The Recreational Group designs, manufactures, and installs premium recreational surfacing products, including synthetic turf and composite modular tile for both residential and nonresidential applications.

The buildings feature tilt-wall construction, 32' clear heights, ESFR fire protection, LED lighting, 33 dock doors, 55 knock-out positions, and 226 auto spaces. The properties combine to create a highly desired industrial portfolio of institutional quality assets which are centrally located in the expanding Northwest Atlanta Industrial Corridor between Atlanta and Chattanooga.

"Dalton boosts one of the lowest vacancy rates in the entire Atlanta area," said Victor Segrest, Senior Vice President covering Georgia for Brennan. "Consistent with our capital allocation strategy, Brennan will seek further investments in the Atlanta Metro area."

"Today Brennan owns 9,494,413 square feet in the greater Atlanta market," observed Scott McKibben, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Principal of Brennan. "The continuing strength of Atlanta's demographics makes Atlanta a long-term investment for Brennan."

Philip Tager, Head of US Real Estate at Global Gate Capital, said "We are pleased to complete this transaction with Brennan Investment Group which represents our fourth investment in Greater Atlanta since 2021, a market experiencing strong population and employment growth."

Rudy Sayegh, CEO of Global Gate Capital, said "Since we founded Global Gate Capital, we have been committed to the secular trends underpinning the industrial/logistics sector. After closing our first industrial transaction in 2013 it has become one of our core themes around which we have built a sizable franchise across the US and Europe. While we have grown substantially in the last 10 years, we remain focused on deploying capital with our fundamental approach."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

About Global Gate Capital

Global Gate Capital is an investment and wealth management firm that invests in multiple asset classes including real estate, private equity, credit, and listed securities. Global Gate has been investing in real estate since its inception and has deployed significant AUM in the asset class. With offices in Geneva, London, New York and Dubai, Global Gate has grown its assets under management to over $4.5 billion since its founding in 2013.

