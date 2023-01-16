Karmanos Cancer Institute reveals the next era of the "Cancer is a Beginning" campaign to inspire recently diagnosed patients across the state

Campaign reaches 47 counties where Karmanos' patients live

DETROIT, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute kicks off year two of its "Inspired" campaign, inviting the community to view a cancer diagnosis not as an ending but as an opportunity to think bigger, think broader, think "Cancer is a Beginning." Viewers will be immersed in imagery, TV commercials, radio spots, billboards, and print and digital advertisements, supporting a new journey to push patients to achieve possibilities that once seemed unreachable. This next campaign era is a continuation of the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center's 2022 campaign witnessed by residents in Michigan. Headquartered in Detroit and part of McLaren Health Care , with 15 locations across Michigan and northern Ohio, this campaign refresh aims to spread inspiration to the communities within the 47 counties Karmanos serves.

Karmanos Cancer Institute - Inspire (PRNewswire)

Triumphs of Every Kind.

Karmanos built the motivating campaign on purpose and connection. For viewers, it's a look through the lens of those who witness the triumphs of cancer patients daily.

"At Karmanos, we not only provide the best care for our patients, but we empathize with them and their experiences. Their joys become our joys. Their sorrows, our sorrows. Their laughs, our laughs," explained Tamara Collins, vice president of Marketing and Business Development at Karmanos. "It was essential for us to share patients' voices and perspectives throughout this campaign. We wanted to adjust the lens on what hope can look like after receiving a cancer diagnosis. This campaign dares to define hope — a step further than stating that we give hope."

Displayed is an intimate glance into a survivor's cancer journey and the goals she achieves after her moment of victory, ringing the bell at Karmanos, divulging what sparked her energy for life beyond cancer. Her storyline is powerful, large in scope and inspiring to others.

It's Not Over – Stories of Strength.

"It's not over" are words heard within the new TV and radio spots. Patients tell their stories daily at Karmanos and recognize that a cancer diagnosis is not an ending, though some may have thought it was when they first heard the diagnosis. Instead, it can be the start of a new journey that can reshape everything.

Many patients who come to one of the Karmanos locations for care have expressed stories of triumphs and wonder. Karmanos believes your greatest tomorrow is ahead of you. Cancer can reveal unknown strengths, unexpected opportunities, a change of values and behaviors, a transformation of beliefs and a new perspective on life. To patients, cancer is life-altering but not defining. Cancer leads to discoveries, new hobbies and new purposes. You can learn how Karmanos patients have embraced their journey by reading their stories at karmanos.org/patient-stories .

Watch the new TV commercial here.

Travels to New Beginnings.

Throughout the Karmanos Cancer Network, oncology care teams see more than 12,000 new patients annually. As one of Michigan's preferred cancer treatment providers, patients can access more than 250 promising new treatments often only available at Karmanos. "It's our calling to give you your best chance forward," is what the staff at Karmanos believe daily.

Cancer is a Beginning. Learn more about the Karmanos advantage throughout the network and find a location near you by visiting karmanos.org/inspire .

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 16 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org . Follow Karmanos on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

