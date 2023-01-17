Charles River Data Announces Closing of Seed Funding for Data Science Consulting Firm

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles River Data, a consulting firm offering bespoke data science solutions to help clients solve critical business problems, announced today that it has closed on its seed funding round led by Trevor Burgess.

Charles River Data Logo (PRNewswire)

"I've known founder and CEO Michael Dezube since well before his time leading data science and machine learning teams at Google. Following his career and investing in Charles River Data is core to my investment philosophy, to back exceptional player/coach leaders," said Trevor Burgess.

"My own company, Neptune Flood, uses Charles River Data to help advance our model-as-a-service insurance risk platform. This investment will help Charles River Data attract highly skilled talent allowing it to broaden its client base," added Burgess.

"After the Great Resignation, many tenured data science professionals gave up on traditional hierarchies in favor of a more impactful career. Charles River Data arose out of this historic moment, and we understand the career priorities of exceptional engineers, allowing us to recruit only extraordinary talent," said founder and CEO, Michael Dezube.

Charles River Data's consulting clients range from startups to multinationals looking to augment their data science capabilities or quickly solve business critical problems. Charles River Data can also provide full data science team outsourcing for companies that want to move quickly into the machine learning and big data age.

About Charles River Data

We are a team of builders and tech enthusiasts, using our passion and expertise for data to create exponential results for our clients.

Charles River Data was founded by Michael Dezube, a former Google senior software engineer/data scientist. Mike holds a bachelors in operations research and information engineering, and a master's in systems engineering, both from Cornell University.

About Trevor Burgess

Trevor is the President & CEO of Neptune Flood, an AI-driven firm that is the largest private flood insurance company in the United States. He is a prolific financial technology inventor and supports early-stage founder-led companies that have the potential to transform industries. He is the former American Banker of the Year and an EY Entrepreneur of the Year award winner. In 2016 Trevor became the first openly gay CEO of a NYSE listed bank, was a former Morgan Stanley Managing Director, and started his career at Monitor Company as a strategy consultant. Trevor is a graduate of Dartmouth College.

Media Contact:

inquiries@charlesriverdata.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charles River Data