Class Experts Group, LLC Welcomes Tiffany Ehm as Executive Director

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Experts Group, LLC ("CEG"), a 2022 Inc. 5000 class action administration firm, welcomes Tiffany Ehm to the firm as its Executive Director in support of its continued growth.

Tiffany comes to CEG with over 15 years of class action settlement administration and litigation support experience amassed at her previous position with one of the nation's top class action law firms. During her tenure there, Tiffany oversaw retention of claims administrators and effectuation of the notice plans, class communication, claims, and distribution process for dozens of class action settlement administrations in a variety of consumer protection matters. Tiffany was instrumental in the process of soliciting proposals on behalf class counsel, selecting administration vendors for notice and settlement administration matters, and ultimately working closely with many of the U.S. industry-leading class action administrators, including the team at CEG.

"We worked with Tiffany for well over a decade in her previous role and are pleased have her onboard. In addition to welcoming her vast experience with notice and settlement administration, we look forward to collaborating with Tiffany regarding the vision for our firm's future and its overall continued growth."

- Anya Verkovskaya, CEG President and CEO

For more than 20 years, CEG's team has supported class action attorneys and served as expert witnesses or court-approved administrators in more than 1,700 litigations for matters involving consumer, Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), civil rights, discrimination, and other claims. CEG's team has provided expert opinions in hundreds of cases regarding a variety of class-related topics including ascertainability, numerosity, class member identification and location, class notice, claims adjudication, and fund distribution.

CEG's principals have also administered large-scale, comprehensive notice programs involving Holocaust-era claims, prison-related cases, Native American tribal litigation, domestic civil rights, and other challenging issues.

Civil rights and human rights cases are of considerable importance to the team at CEG whose members are located through the U.S., Europe, and elsewhere. In keeping with their commitment to championing human rights causes, CEG is supporting the ongoing humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine by donating a percentage of its fees to the non-profit organization Friends of Be an Angel.

As CEG's Executive Director, Tiffany will oversee the firm's full spectrum of administration services as well as further CEG's legacy of providing exceptional data management and litigation support for each client and every case.

(262) 292-3004

info@classexpertsgroup.com

classexpertsgroup.com

