Creatd to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting Tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Company will host its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18, 2023 , at 4:30pm EST .

Shareholders of record as of Friday November 18th , are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting.

Meeting, to be held virtually, to include remarks from Creatd Chairman & CEO Jeremy Frommer related to the Company's ongoing battle with naked shorting practices in the market.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first technology company, today provided a final reminder that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"), will be held virtually tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, beginning at 4:30pm EST.



All shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2022, are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. In addition, the Annual Meeting will include remarks from Creatd's founder and Chairman Jeremy Frommer, directly pertaining to what has become one of the Company's most pressing issues.



In addition to the anticipated application to the NYSE and pending application to dually list on Upstream, the Company is simultaneously pursuing the spin-off of the OG Collection media archive and web 3.0 assets. The objective is to issue the spin-off in the most transparent way possible and to facilitate dividend distributions only to shareholders with shares held of record by either such person or entity or through a broker, dealer, agent, custodian, or other nominees. In addition, the Company is engaged in ongoing discussion with GTII regarding a proposed $100 million dollar stock-for-stock acquisition. Upon completion of the proposed acquisition, Creatd's CEO & Chairman would assume the leadership role of the surviving entity.

Commented Creatd CEO and Chairman Jeremy Frommer, "We continue to stabilize revenues while at the same time drastically lowering operating expenses. We are seeing signs of an improving economic environment for the SaaS and overall technology spaces we are a part of. My days are spent protecting shareholder values and pursuing those who threaten them. Our current strategy could be described as one that kills two birds with one stone. By this I mean that the anticipated spin-off of two of our subsidiaries–first, the OG Collection in Q1 followed by Creatd Ventures in Q2–not only unlocks significant value on a fundamental basis for our shareholders, but it also creates a technical advantage by compelling shareholders who are unaware that their stock is not properly protected to create buy-ins throughout the clearing community. I'm looking forward to discussing this more thoroughly on tomorrow's shareholder call."

2022 Annual Meeting Details

Date & Time: January 18, 2023, 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Location: Virtual Meeting

Join via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89739358325?pwd=djJWNnU5aGdMZmNPWGlKaWgzdVdYdz09

Meeting ID: 897 3935 8325

Passcode: 397932

Dial-In (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 719 359 4580 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 305 224 1968 or +1 309 205 3325 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 689 278 1000

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company with a mission to provide economic opportunities to creators and brands by multiplying the impact of platforms, people, and technology. Creatd's pillars work together to create a flywheel effect, supporting our core vision of creating a viable and safe ecosystem for all stakeholders in the creator economy.

Creatd: https://creatd.com ;

Creatd IR: https://investors.creatd.com ;

Vocal Platform: https://vocal.media ;

Investor Relations Contact: ir@creatd.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

