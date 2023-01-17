Entering their 40th Anniversary, OLEHENRIKSEN Announces Introduction of Fashion Designer Anine Bing as their first Global Scandi Brand Advisor

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of their 40th anniversary, award-winning skincare brand, OLEHENRIKSEN®, expands upon their Scandinavian heritage with the announcement of Anine Bing, Founder & Chief Creative Officer of her eponymous label, as their first Global Scandi Brand Advisor. The introduction of this strategic partnership will bring forward the richness of Scandinavian culture inclusive of the multitude of benefits associated with Scandinavian lifestyle, wellness and skincare, and place Scandinavian values, such as hygge, back on the map.

(L to R) Ole Henriksen and Anine Bing. Photographer credit: Jojo Korsh (PRNewswire)

At its core, Scandinavia represents a larger-than-life culture that's built on the small things, such as the Danish-born practice of hygge, defined as the feeling of coziness and contentment evoked by simple efforts. With countries within the region touting some of the happiest populations in the world, since its inception, OLEHENRIKSEN has been infusing Scandinavian and hygge philosophies into their output. Whether it be the locally sourced ingredients that power the brand's skincare products, or treasuring the moments taken to apply them, OLEHENRIKSEN is categorically championing this diverse and traditional culture with Scandinavian skin wellness at the forefront.

Danish-born brand founder Ole Henriksen's personal experience with cystic acne encouraged him to create a wellness-focused skincare line inspired by his Scandi roots. Infused with powerful acid blends and plant-powered ingredients sourced from Scandinavia, such as Nordic Birch Sap, Snow Lotus and Alpine Willowherb Extracts, each joy-inducing ingredient and product makes every application an occasion to embrace.

Detailing the importance of leveraging the brand's storied history, OLEHENRIKSEN's VP of Global Marketing, Rachel Berg, shares, "We are a Scandinavian born brand, and as we enter our 40th year, we're going back to our roots anchored in Scandinavian skin wellness, understanding this overarching ethos sets us apart from the rest. By signing on Anine Bing as our Global Scandi Brand Advisor and partnering with other Scandi influencers on a global scale it will help amplify diverse elements of the culture and our Scandinavian-inspired skin wellness approach in a fresh, modern way."

Widely recognized for her effortlessly cool wardrobe essentials, Bing has been recognized as an authority in Scandinavian style since her namesake brand's inception in 2012. Inspired by Scandinavian simplicity and American energy, Bing has built a global fashion house focused on everyday wardrobe styles and investment pieces for modern women seeking a timeless yet rebellious approach to style. Setting her sights on skin as the brand's first Global Scandi Brand Advisor, in this new role, she will be lending her expertise across Scandi-forward skincare and lifestyle practices to the OLEHENRIKSEN brand.

"I've been a longtime fan of OLEHENRIKSEN's skin care, so when the brand approached me for this partnership, I was immediately interested," says Anine Bing. "Our shared passion for Scandinavian culture creates such a unique synergy and I'm really looking forward to bringing to life the many exciting concepts we have in the works."

Bing's role with the brand will be an expansive one, ranging from creating social media content to cross-branded collaborations. Throughout the partnership, Bing will be spearheading a 6-part mini-series, providing an inside look into the best of Scandinavian skin and wellness with Bing's secrets to attaining her effortless style, morning wellness tips, and of course, her favorite OLEHENRIKSEN products. With sights set on illuminating Scandinavian culture, this exclusive content will effectively harmonize skincare and general wellness practices, underscoring OLEHENRIKSEN as a lifestyle brand that transcends skincare.

"There are few people I've met that are as strong and elegant as Anine. I've admired her impactful, eclectic and classic designs for years, and couldn't be happier to have her join the OLEHENRIKSEN team as our first ever 'Global Scandi Brand Advisor," states OLEHENRIKSEN brand founder, Ole Henriksen. "Not only can we relate on the many elements that make Scandinavian culture so rich, from hygge philosophies to leading a simple life that's full of joy and positive affirmation, we have many things to come that infuse this palpable energy into the brand. Anine has brought a new and fresh meaning of Scandi-cool both globally and within America, all while staying true to her Danish roots. Her leadership and expertise within the space, paired with her perspective on Scandi lifestyle, wellness, skincare and style, make her the perfect partner for OLEHENRIKSEN."

OLEHENRIKSEN has tapped key Scandinavian creators, including Linda Hallberg, Ceval, Nnenna Echem and more to create a robust content series that highlights the Scandi lifestyle. Introducing fresh and modern faces directly from the region, the roll out of this content will immerse people into the richness of the culture through elevated storytelling.

With content rolling out as early as January 2023, keep an eye out on the brand's social channels, including OLEHENRIKSEN's Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, and expect to fall in love with the rich Scandinavian heritage that ties these forward-thinking partnerships together.

ABOUT ANINE BING

ANINE BING is a Los Angeles based fashion brand founded by Anine Bing, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, and Nicolai Bing, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Inspired by Scandinavian simplicity and American energy, ANINE BING has built a global fashion house focused on everyday wardrobe essentials and investment pieces for modern women seeking a timeless yet rebellious approach to style. Powered by a highly engaged social-media following and a modern approach to immediate fulfillment of merchandise, the brand has become a multimillion-dollar business, and growing, since its launch in 2012.

ABOUT OLEHENRIKSEN

OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare was born out of a young man's perseverance to heal his own skin. His story starts in a small Danish town, where at the age of 18, Ole was plagued with cystic acne, forcing his normally bright personality to turn inwards. Finally, after a serendipitous meeting with a renowned holistic skincare healer, he was inspired to embrace the transformative power of skincare. As the acne faded away, Ole's bright and glowing personality returned. Transforming lives through skin wellness has become Ole's life's work, and it was this commitment to transformative skincare that led him to become the world's first celebrity facialist. The "Ole Glow '' became so coveted, that, in 1983, he decided to bottle his expertly crafted formulas and launch his namesake brand, OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare.

Today, the mission continues. OLEHENRIKSEN believes in a proven skincare philosophy - exfoliation combined with replenishment for glowing skin. We believe in the skin-renewing power of acids - vitamin-C and AHAs are our mainstays. We believe in the Scandinavian principles of wellness. We believe in skincare that's a joy to use—because a happy face is a beautiful face

We are OLEHENRIKSEN skincare. Clinical Scandinavian skincare. Joy and results in every bottle since 1983. OLEHENRIKSEN is CLEAN at SEPHORA, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and phthalate-free for bright skin with a clean conscience.

OLEHENRIKSEN was acquired in 2011 by KENDO Brands, a beauty brand incubator owned by Paris-based LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group. For further information, please visit www.olehenriksen.com.

#OLEGLOW

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of OLEHENRIKSEN, KVD Beauty, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Fenty Skin by Rihanna, Fenty Fragrance by Rihanna, and Lip Lab. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio are distributed in 35 countries worldwide.

OLEHENRIKSEN (PRNewsfoto/OLEHENRIKSEN) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OLEHENRIKSEN