MODINE COATINGS UNVEILS NEW EFIN(SM) PRO SHIELD™ PROGRAM AT 2023 AHR EXPO

Leader in corrosion-resistant coatings is introducing a new extended warranty program.

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Coatings, a division of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) and a leader in corrosion-resistant coatings technology for the HVAC industry, is introducing its new EFINSM Pro Shield™ program at the AHR Expo, Feb. 6-8 in Atlanta, Ga.

Modine Coatings is introducing its new EFIN SM Pro Shield™ program at the AHR Expo, Feb. 6-8 in Atlanta, Ga. (PRNewswire)

The EFINSM Pro Shield™ program provides customers with coating protection options based on the customer's needs with each level offering extra assurance through an extended warranty based on specific requirements.

"The new Modine EFINSM Pro Shield™ program allows our partners to select the protection level they need to serve their customers and markets," said Peter D'Ambrosio, Factory Applied Director of Sales for Modine Coatings. "The EFINSM Pro Shield™ Program can also be combined with an easy-to-recognize color that differentiates your products in the market, helping build your brand while making it easy to identify products with premium corrosion protection. Protecting HVAC equipment so it can provide years of trouble-free service is of paramount concern to engineers, builders, manufacturers and end users. EFINSM Pro Shield™ adds another layer of confidence for our customers in the products they rely on."

The EFINSM Pro Shield™ program has three different options:

EFIN SM Pro Shield™ 10 offers 10 years of warranty protection with three layers of coating protection. It has a layer of TCP, ElectroFin® E-coat and Insitu® Topcoat. This option combines a nano-scale conversion coating (TCP); a water-based, flexible cationic E-coat; and a water-based/water-reducible synthetic flexible polymer topcoat. This coating combination provides the most comprehensive UV and corrosion protection.

EFIN SM Pro Shield™ 7 offers seven years of warranty protection with two layers of coating protection. It has a layer of ElectroFin® E-coat and Insitu® Topcoat. This option combines a water-based, flexible cationic epoxy polymer E-coat and a water-based/water reducible synthetic flexible polymer topcoat. This coating combination provides both UV and corrosion protection.

EFINSM Pro Shield™ 5 offers five years of warranty protection with one layer of corrosion-resistant coating. The coating is ElectroFin® E-coat, which utilizes a process specifically engineered for heat exchangers.

For more information about Modine Coatings products, please visit https://www.modinecoatings.com/.

About Modine Manufacturing

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

