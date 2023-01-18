Alamo Bowl Hero Hut Exceeds Expectations Thanks to Sponsors

U.S. Patriot, a GALLS company, sponsored the end-of-year annual Alamo Bowl Hero Hut and its first tailgate party serving over 2,000 veterans, first responders, and their families.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Patriot Tactical, a GALLS® company, continued its commitment to honoring those who serve by sponsoring a tailgate party in partnership with Hero Hut. Close to 2,000 veterans, first responders, and their families attended the party at the annual Valero Alamo Bowl held on Dec. 29, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. This initiative also raised money to support veterans and first responders' communities.

The first-ever Hero Hut tailgate was exceptionally well received, with food and drinks, raffles and giveaways, and live music enjoyed by the veterans, first responders, and families who attended the tailgate party. The community members were thrilled and touched by the presence of a dedicated military and first responder space at the Bowl.

"Many attendees will long remember the Alamo Bowl Hero Hut experience. Nowhere else can these veterans and first responders get this kind of community support, all while having a great afternoon out with the family," Mike Fadden, CEO of GALLS, said.

For more information on how to support the active duty, veteran, and first responder community through Hero Hut, visit www.herohut.org/about-us.

For more information on U.S. Patriot Tactical, visit www.uspatriottactical.com or stay in the conversation online at the USP Facebook and Instagram.

About Hero Hut:

Hero Hut is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization with the mission to support and encourage veterans of all generations to discover a civilian life defined by service and surrounded by community. By bringing together a diverse group of like-minded organizations we seek to create a welcoming, low-pressure place for veterans to learn about services and opportunities available to them, build friendships, and forge a connection to their local community. In conjunction with that, we take pride in honoring others that serve their communities in a variety of fashions, including first responders, volunteers, and nonprofits. Defined by Service, Surrounded by Community.

