All-New Maserati Grecale SUV Available for Purchase in North America

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian luxury and performance brand Maserati today announced the arrival of its all-new SUV, Grecale, which is now available to test-drive and purchase at Maserati showrooms across North America.

Maserati customers can now experience Grecale both in-person and digitally by:

"Grecale launches a new segment for the iconic Maserati brand, and further legitimizes Maserati as a purveyor of luxury performance SUVs," said Bill Peffer, CEO of Maserati Americas. "Like our flagship Levante SUV, Grecale will strategically broaden our presence in North America by appealing to a wider group of discerning customers through its performance with the Trofeo version's MC20-derived Nettuno V6 engine, its bold lines, timeless design, and numerous best-in-class features."

The three Grecale trims – GT, Modena, and Trofeo – have a starting MSRP of $63,500 in the United States and CAD 75,200 in Canada. Exclusive Grecale PrimaSerie models are also available on Modena and Trofeo trim levels – limited to fewer than 350 vehicles, the bespoke PrimaSerie models feature striking exterior elements, premium interior configurations, and advanced tech offerings.

Each Grecale has a distinct character and identity expressed by the overarching Maserati pillars of innovation, versatility, and luxury. All models were designed to provide everyday exceptional experiences for owners in a wide variety of settings – from urban and suburban environments to the open road or on rugged terrains. Stand-out Grecale highlights include:

Performance : GT and Modena trims are powered by four-cylinder mild hybrid engines, delivering 296-hp (GT) and 325-hp (Modena). The flagship Trofeo is powered by a high-performance 523-hp V6, derived from the MC20 Nettuno engine. All are AWD, matted to an eight-speed transmission, and feature three suspension and rear differential variants.

Spaciousness & Comfort : Grecale features the most passenger space, rear legroom, storage capacity, and overall passenger comfort when compared to competitors.

Tech: Standard Grecale tech includes: a 12.3-inch instrument cluster; 12.3-inch and 8.8-inch touchscreens; configurable Heads-up display; premium 14-speaker Sonos faber audio system; digital clockface that operates like a concierge and is integrated with the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) and Maserati Connect; Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and SiriusXM compatibility; as well as Maserati's first wearable key.

Grecale is destined to play a leading role for Maserati, joining the brand's award-winning Levante SUV, MC20 Coupe and MC20 Cielo super sports cars, Quattroporte and Ghibli sedans, and the upcoming GranTurismo, which will arrive in the United States and Canada later this year.

For additional information, or to explore and purchase a Grecale SUV today, please visit Maserati.com or contact your local Maserati retailer.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognisable for their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology, and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a benchmark for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance, and safety, currently available in more than seventy markets internationally. The ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante – the first SUV made by Maserati, and the Grecale, the all-new "everyday exceptional" SUV, all models characterised by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. Ghibli, Grecale and Levante are also available in hybrid versions. A complete range, equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains, V6 petrol and V8 petrol, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident Brand. The top of the range is made up of the MC20 super sports car and the MC20 Cielo spyder, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. The sporty New GranTurismo models – available with both high-performance petrol engines and a 100% battery electric powertrain – take the House of the Trident forward into the future: the first car in the electric range, the Maserati Folgore. By 2025, all Maserati models will come in a full-electric version, and the entire Maserati range will run on electricity alone by 2030.

