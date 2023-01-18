Couchbase Announces Microsoft Azure Support for Industry Leading Capella Database-as-a-Service

Microsoft Azure Customers Worldwide Gain Access to Capella to Take Advantage of the Scalability, Reliability and Agility of Couchbase on Azure to Drive Application Development and Shape Business Strategies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced its Couchbase Capella TM Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) offering on Azure. Couchbase customers will be able to take advantage of the trusted Azure cloud platform with streamlined deployment and management.

Capella on Azure allows customers to improve alignment with applications and support hybrid and multi-cloud strategies from a single platform. In addition, it offers best-in-class price-performance when compared to other DBaaS offerings.

"With Capella on Microsoft Azure, customers around the world can easily deploy premium-experience modern applications to run on the trusted Azure platform," said Jake Zborowski, general manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Couchbase Capella to the growing Azure ecosystem."

Capella is a fully managed DBaaS that offloads database management, dramatically lowers total cost of ownership, delivers database flexibility for developers and enables performance at scale to build modern applications. Capella's new user experience—inspired by popular developer-centric tools like GitHub—and the familiarity of SQL++ as the query language lowers the learning curve for developers and other users across organizations, leading to greater agility and productivity.

Couchbase Capella customer benefits include:

Development flexibility. Capella is a fully managed JSON document and key-value database with SQL access and built-in full-text search, eventing and analytics to easily support many use cases for customers.

Cost efficiency at scale. Capella's unique real-time, memory-first architecture ensures millisecond responses for highly interactive and personalized applications while the best-in-class price-performance keeps improving as users scale.

Mobile and IoT app synchronization . With Capella App Services, users can be guaranteed that mobile and IoT apps are always on—regardless of web connectivity and speed—due to Capella's unique sync, store, query, search and analytics capabilities at the edge.

High availability and automated scaling. Customers can easily add, remove or modify nodes to meet current needs with no application changes required. This means they get guaranteed global reliability of data across all regions and availability zones via native replication across geo-aware, multi-cloud clusters.

Multi-cloud. Customers can easily build and run applications across cloud service providers with just a few clicks.

"We are investing heavily in making Capella more accessible than ever before to give developers and organizations a cloud database platform to power their most mission-critical applications," said Scott Anderson, senior vice president of product management and business operations at Couchbase. "Providing flexibility to go across cloud service providers is a huge advantage in today's multi- and hybrid-cloud world. By extending Capella to Azure, we can better support our customers as they deploy innovative applications on the cloud of their choice."

Couchbase Capella on Azure will be generally available in the first quarter of 2023. For more information about Couchbase Capella on Azure, please read this blog post.

Additional Resources

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and consume modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers– all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on Twitter @couchbase .

