DAKTRONICS, INC. (NASDAQ: DAKT) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT)

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Daktronics, Inc. ("Daktronics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DAKT) between March 10, 2022 and December 6, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Daktronics designs and manufactures electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems, and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and omitted material facts, throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing challenges that increased costs, including supply chain disruptions, that impacted Daktronics' ability to fund inventory levels and operations; (2) as a result, it was probable that some portion of the Company's deferred tax assets would not be realized; (3) as a result, Daktronics was reasonably likely to record a material valuation allowance to its deferred tax assets; (4) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting related to income taxes; and (5) the foregoing presented liquidity concerns and there was substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

On August 31, 2022, Daktronics issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2023 results. Therein, the Company reported that it experienced "multiple material supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and a shutdown of our facilities in Shanghai, China for a significant portion of the quarter." The Company also reported that gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 15%, which was lower compared to 22% a year earlier, operating expenses were $31.3 million, compared to $26.5 million a year earlier, and operating margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was negative 3.2%, compared to positive 3.9% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

On this news, Daktronics' share price fell $0.91, or 22.1% to close at $3.20 per share on August 31, 2022.

Then, on December 6, 2022, after the market closed, Daktronics filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC stating that it would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 29, 2022, and that there was "substantial doubt" about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Daktronics also disclosed that it recorded a valuation allowance of approximately $13.0 million for deferred tax assets, which "created a covenant violation under our line of credit agreement." As a result, the Company "also expects to conclude that its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were not effective as a result of material weaknesses."

On this news, Daktronics' share price fell $1.30, or 39.2%, to close at $2.02 per share on December 7, 2022.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 21, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased or acquired Daktronics securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Daktronics, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit

