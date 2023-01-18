Deloitte's CFO Program Names Frank D'Amelio as CFO-in-Residence

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that Frank D'Amelio, former executive vice president and chief financial officer at Pfizer Inc., has been appointed independent senior advisor, U.S. CFO Program, Deloitte LLP, serving as the "CFO-in-residence." In this role, D'Amelio will serve as an independent advisor to clients, senior leadership, and Deloitte teams, providing his strategic guidance on the finance function and the evolving role of the CFO.

"Deloitte's CFO Program has long been recognized for its prestige in advising current and future finance leaders through the challenges of a continually evolving business landscape. I am honored and excited to become the CFO-in-residence of this world class program as we continue the mission of advising CFOs through the complexities of the role.

— Frank D'Amelio, independent senior advisor, U.S. CFO Program, Deloitte LLP

D'Amelio's responsibilities will range broadly, including playing a key role in CFO Transition Lab™ sessions, CFO Forums, Deloitte's annual CFO Vision™ conference, and the CFO Program's Next Generation CFO Academies. Further, he will lend his experience and insights to Deloitte's quarterly CFO Signals™ survey and CFO 4Sight webinar, and biweekly CFO Insights series.

"Given his vast experience as a CFO, including having helped lead Pfizer through the global COVID-19 pandemic, Frank D'Amelio brings a wealth of knowledge and insights, as well as the skill set required to advise CFOs through their most pressing obstacles. We are thrilled to formally welcome Frank to the CFO Program team as our CFO-in-residence."

— Steve Gallucci, national managing partner, U.S. CFO Program, Deloitte LLP, and global leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

D'Amelio served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Pfizer Inc. from 2007 to 2022. During his tenure, he was responsible for finance, business development and certain business operations, including information technology, procurement, and real estate. D'Amelio led the acquisition and integration of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, King Pharmaceuticals, Hospira Inc., Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Medivation Inc., as well as the spin-off of Pfizer's animal health business, Zoetis, the sale of its nutrition business to Nestlé and Capsugel business to KKR, the combination of Pfizer's Upjohn business with Mylan to create Viatris, and the combination of Pfizer and GSK consumer healthcare businesses in a joint venture. In total, D'Amelio oversaw business development transactions at Pfizer of approximately $200 billion. During D'Amelio's term as Pfizer's CFO, the company's market cap increased by almost $165 billion.

In addition to his role as CFO, D'Amelio was also responsible for Pfizer's global supply chain from 2010-2011 and again from 2018-2021, which included the manufacturing and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which more than 3 billion doses were made in the first year of production.

