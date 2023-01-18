Epson Introduces New Business Inkjet A4 Color MFP and Printer

New WorkForce Pro WF-C5890 Color MFP and WF-C5390 Color Printer with Replaceable Ink Pack Systems

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc. today announced two additions to its collection of A4 business printers, the WorkForce® Pro WF-C5890 color MFP and the WorkForce Pro WF-C5390 color printer. The WF-C5890 and WF-C5390 are ideal options for busy work environments and designed to tackle the pain points of troubleshooting and frequently replacing ink and paper.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Engineered to minimize interventions, the WF-C5890 and WF-C5390 are built with Replaceable Ink Pack Systems, allowing businesses to print up to 5,000 ISO pages with replacement ink packs1 and save up to 25 percent on replacement ink vs. color laser toner.2

"The WF-C5890 has been a stress-free replacement for one of our office's laser MFPs that had consistent issues and service troubles," said K. Austin Taylor, hospital administrator, Vista Animal Hospital. "We have roughly 20 employees using the Epson printer and it has been a reliable MFP for our office, producing high-quality surgical discharge paperwork, certificates and related documents for clients."

Powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free® technology, the new color MFP and color printer are built for reliability and powerful productivity and have the lowest power consumption in their class.3 Both models have a recommended monthly print volume of 5,000 pages, print speeds of 25 ISO ppm (black/color)† with virtually no warmup time and a fast first page out for quick and seamless printing.

"These new desktop printers are designed to help businesses overcome the challenges associated with conventional printers, including the required interventions that can slow down productivity," said Kaila Murphy, product manager, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The WF-C5890 and WF-C5390 are built with few moving parts for low-maintenance, easy, high-volume color printing."

Feature-Rich for Small Offices

For small businesses or small workgroups that need to print hundreds or thousands of color pages per month, the WF-C5890 and WF-C5390 have up to 1,830-sheet capacity with three optional trays. Producing professional-quality results, the new models use DURABrite® Ultra Ink to achieve razor-sharp text and brilliant colors on a wide variety of media.

For busy workgroups with dynamic document management needs, the WF-C5890 has a 50-page duplex Auto Document Feeder, auto 2-sided print, copy, scan and fax, and an intuitive 4.3" color touchscreen.

Easy Integration into Existing Environments

The WF-C5890 is compatible with enterprise applications such as PaperCut® MF, PrintFleet®, ECi (FMAudit®) and other workflows to enable remote printer data collection for MPS solutions. The printers also support PCL4 and PostScript for seamless integration into a universal print environment. They are also compatible with Epson® Solutions Suite, including Epson Remote Service, Epson Device Admin and Epson Print Admin.

Availability

The Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C5890 color MFP and the WorkForce Pro WF-C5390 color printer are now available through authorized BusinessFirstSM dealers. For more information, visit epson.com/business-inkjet-printers.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forges the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

†Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Replacement ink pack yields are estimated based on ISO/IEC 24711 test in Default Mode printing continuously. Ink pack yields vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors have to be installed for printing. For print quality, part of the ink from the included ink packs is used for printer startup and a variable amount of ink remains in the ink pack after the "replace ink pack" signal. For details, see www.epson.com/inkinfo

2 Actual savings will vary based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings comparison based on the purchase cost of replacement ink packs and the cost of enough color toner cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the ink packs using the manufacturers' online prices and yields for the highest-capacity toner cartridges for the best-selling similarly featured color laser printers with speeds of 30 ppm or less per industry-available data as of March 2022.

3 Compared to similarly featured color laser printers with speeds of 30 ppm or less based on industry-available data as of March 2022. Actual power savings will vary by product model and usage.

4 Not all media types are supported for PCL printing.

EPSON, DURABrite, PrecisionCore, PrecisionCore Heat-Free, and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BusinessFirst and Epson Preferred are service marks of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

