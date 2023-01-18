Michael Nestor Joins Guidehouse's Health Segment as Leader in Payer Practice

Healthcare Visionary Brings Proven Experience in Enterprise Strategy, Innovation, and Growth

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare industry visionary Michael Nestor has joined Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients. Nestor has been named a partner within the firm's Health segment, serving as a leader for Guidehouse's commercial payer team.

A renowned healthcare executive with more than 20 years of industry experience, Nestor will lead complex enterprisewide transformation strategies for health plans, government payers, and other healthcare organizations to improve operational efficiencies, expand market differentiated solutions, ignite payer-provider collaborations, and drive revenue growth.

"Mike has held diverse and impactful executive positions at leading healthcare companies across the commercial and public markets," said Richard Bajner, Guidehouse partner and payer/provider leader. "He has strong expertise in identifying opportunities at the intersection of enterprise strategy, technology enablement, and federal missions. We are thrilled to have him join our team and complement the unique capabilities of our practice in helping our clients achieve sustainable success."

With a background in cultivating leadership principles and empowering successful teams, Nestor was previously the CEO of a federal health services, advanced analytics, and consulting business. Before that, he served in COO and senior executive roles at a multinational managed healthcare and insurance company, leading strategic growth and change management initiatives.

Nestor's achievements include working with federal agencies as well as provider, health plan, and life sciences organizations on scaling analytics across their enterprises, redefining core functions, generating new business opportunities, and executing multiple high-profile turnaround initiatives. This includes supporting the initial rollout of Healthcare.gov and serving as a solution architect for various global insurance plans.

Ranked 2022's second-largest healthcare management consulting firm by Modern Healthcare, Guidehouse helps providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other organizations solve the industry's most complex challenges. The Guidehouse Health team includes experts from diverse commercial and public health backgrounds who share knowledge to modernize and innovate healthcare services, finances, and operations. Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for the latest healthcare industry insights and solutions.

