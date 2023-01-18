Nagad featured as a case study of Philip Kotler's upcoming book

Tanvir A Mishuk worked as case co-author with Philip Kotler

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagad, Bangladesh's favourite mobile financial service provider, has been featured as a case study in Philip Kotler's upcoming book "Essentials of Modern Marketing".

Nagad the Digital Financial Service of Bangladesh Post (PRNewswire)

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad, has worked as a case co-author for this book, according to Northern Education Group, a strategic partner (Bangladesh) of Philip Kotler's organisation Kotler Impact, and World Marketing Summit Group.

Nagad has become a compelling case study for Kotler, popularly known as the "father of modern marketing", for its zeitgeist innovations and effective marketing, which moved the needle for the way Bangladesh's MFS sector operates in just three years of its establishment.

The drop in operational costs translated into lower tariffs for customers – a disruptive move that also made the platform more affordable for poor and low-income people

Alongside the e-KYC process, Nagad has come up with a separate USSD-based customer acquisition system that allows feature phone users to open an account by just dialling *167#.

The people with no Nagad accounts yet can also receive money to their mobile number from a Nagad account. When the Nagad account is opened, the amount received shows up in the balance. This is yet another contribution toward innovation in Bangladesh's financial sector.

Nagad's accomplishments were recognised by a host of organisations at home and abroad. The awards include WITSA Global Excellence Award, Mastercard Excellence Awards, UK-based Global Brands Magazine's Best Innovative Digital Financial Service Brand award and Fintech Personality of the Year 2022, Best Innovation Digital Financial Service Award for the first e-KYC Innovation in Bangladesh, Inclusive Fintech Fifty Award, Best Digital Financial Service Provider Award, and Best Marketing Communication Award.

"Securing a position in Philip Kotler's book is a recognition of what Nagad has done in just three and half years to take the country's digital financial services to a new height. Being selected as a case study by the seminal marketing guru is a great source of inspiration and reassurance for us," said Tanvir A Mishuk.

Kotler, a professor at Kellogg School of Management, is best known to generations of students as one of the authors of Marketing Management, the textbook that has educated managers and leaders around the world about marketing over several editions.

Along with Nagad, case studies of the ICT Division, Ministry of Land, Grameenphone and a few other organisations from Bangladesh will be included in the Bangladesh edition of the book.

About Nagad Ltd

Nagad Limited, a leading mobile financial service in the payment industry of Bangladesh, has 70 million registered customers with an average daily transaction of about USD 80 million. Inaugurated in 2019 by Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the digital payment platform is known as a successful public-private partnership between the Bangladesh Postal Department and the private sector.

