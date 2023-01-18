NAIC Names Its 2023 Committee Leadership

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) has named its 2023 committee chairs and vice chairs. The NAIC also assigned members to its standing committees and named its 2023 task force chairs and vice chairs based on requirements established by the NAIC Bylaws.

"As regulators, we govern our mission by collaborating, providing innovative solutions to industry challenges, and by quickly adapting to meet the needs of the consumer," said Chlora Lindley-Myers, NAIC President and Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance. "I look forward to seeing the work that the eight standing committees will produce and the lasting impact their work has on state-based regulation and the industry overall."

The 2023 NAIC committee leadership assignments are as follows. Click on the underlined names to view their official biographies on the NAIC website:

Life Insurance and Annuities (A) Committee

Chair: Judith L. French, Director, Ohio Department of Insurance

Vice Chair: Carter Lawrence, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance

Health Insurance and Managed Care (B) Committee

Chair: Anita G. Fox, Director, Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services

Co-Vice Chairs: Jon Pike, Commissioner, Utah Insurance Department, and Mike Kreidler, Commissioner, Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner

Property and Casualty Insurance (C) Committee

Chair: Alan McClain, Commissioner, Arkansas Department of Commerce, Arkansas Insurance Department

Co-Vice Chairs: Grace Arnold, Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Commerce, and Larry D. Deiter, Director, South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, Division of Insurance

Market Regulation and Consumer Affairs (D) Committee

Chair: Jon Pike, Commissioner, Utah Insurance Department

Co-Vice Chairs: Mike Causey, Commissioner, North Carolina Department of Insurance, and Michael Humphreys, Acting Commissioner, Pennsylvania Insurance Department

Financial Condition (E) Committee

Chair: Elizabeth Kelleher Dwyer, Superintendent, Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation, Division of Insurance

Vice Chair: Nathan Houdek, Commissioner, Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance

Financial Regulation Standards and Accreditation (F) Committee

Chair: Lori K. Wing-Heier, Director, Alaska Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development, Division of Insurance

Co-Vice Chairs: Vicki Schmidt, Commissioner, Kansas Insurance Department, and Sharon P. Clark, Commissioner, Kentucky Department of Insurance

International Insurance Relations (G) Committee

Chair: Gary D. Anderson, Commissioner, Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, Massachusetts Division of Insurance

Vice Chair: Eric Dunning, Director, Nebraska Department of Insurance

Innovation, Cybersecurity, and Technology (H) Committee

Chair: Kathleen A. Birrane, Commissioner, Maryland Insurance Administration

Co-Vice Chairs: Michael Conway, Commissioner, Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, Division of Insurance, and Doug Ommen, Commissioner, Iowa Insurance Division

As part of our state-based system of insurance regulation in the United States, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally.

