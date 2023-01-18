New Report: StockX Breaks Revenue and Trade Records in 2022, Reveals Top-Traded and Fastest-Growing Brands

– StockX's annual report sheds light on market trends and predictions for the year ahead –

DETROIT, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new report out today, StockX details the top-traded and fastest-growing brands on its platform over the last year. StockX's annual report – Big Facts: Current Culture Index – notes that the company surpassed 1.5 million lifetime sellers, 12 million lifetime buyers, and 40 million lifetime trades in 2022. The company also reveals key metrics around its verification process, noting that in 2022 it turned away nearly $100 million worth of products that didn't meet its stringent verification standards.

A solid and growing global footprint has helped accelerate the business. In 2022, international sellers accounted for nearly 50% of all StockX trades, up about 25% since 2021.

"Our seller community thrived this year, and even with a tough economic backdrop, demand for current culture products didn't waver," said Scott Cutler, StockX CEO. "2022 brought new wins for our business as we posted record revenue and trades and served our community of buyers and sellers around the globe. Even as the world faces an uncertain climate in 2023, we're committed to putting in the work and making the necessary investments to continue delivering a best-in-class experience to our global customer base."

Highlights from StockX's 2023 Current Culture Index include:

Top-Traded Sneaker Brands Remain Consistent, Salomon Earns Fastest-Growing Title: Based on total trades, the five best-selling sneaker brands on StockX in 2022 closely mirrored 2021's rankings. However, rising brands like Salomon (+2,277%) and Hoka (+713%) saw impressive year-over-year trade gains. Individual sneaker standouts included the Jordan 11 Retro Cherry , which saw more release-week trades [1] than any other sneaker in 2022. Based on total trades, the five best-selling sneaker brands on StockX in 2022 closely mirrored 2021's rankings. However, rising brands like(+2,277%) and(+713%) saw impressive year-over-year trade gains. Individual sneaker standouts included the, which saw more release-week tradesthan any other sneaker in 2022.

Fear of God Steals Top Apparel Spot from Supreme: Fear of God clinched the No. 1 spot in the apparel category, knocking Supreme out of the top spot for the first time in StockX history. The brand's minimalist loungewear has been a favorite among Gen Z and millennials alike, and consumers continue to prioritize comfort. Looking at growth brands in the apparel space, both Moncler (+511%) and Aimé Leon Dore (+265%) put up impressive numbers, climbing 33 and 21 spots respectively. clinched the No. 1 spot in the apparel category, knockingout of the top spot for the first time in StockX history. The brand's minimalist loungewear has been a favorite among Gen Z and millennials alike, and consumers continue to prioritize comfort. Looking at growth brands in the apparel space, both(+511%) and(+265%) put up impressive numbers, climbing 33 and 21 spots respectively.

Swatch and New Era Named Fastest-Growing Accessories Brands: Supreme and Telfar held the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on StockX's list of top-traded accessories brands for the second straight year, but the fastest-growing brands were Swatch and New Era . Swatch secured 7,416% year-over-year trade growth thanks to a successful collaboration with Omega, while New Era saw impressive results (+720%) from collaborations with Takashi Murakami and Fear of God. andheld the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on StockX's list of top-traded accessories brands for the second straight year, but the fastest-growing brands were Swatch andsecured 7,416% year-over-year trade growth thanks to a successful collaboration with Omega, whilesaw impressive results (+720%) from collaborations withand Fear of God.

LEGO and Bearbrick Lead Collectibles: LEGO climbed an impressive two spots on the list to become the No. 1 top-traded collectibles brand on StockX. Bearbrick landed at No. 2, followed by KAWS at No. 3. climbed an impressive two spots on the list to become the No. 1 top-traded collectibles brand on StockX.landed at No. 2, followed byat No. 3.

