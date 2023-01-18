Office Depot Products Now Available on Supply Clinic Healthcare and Dental Supply Marketplace

Supply Clinic partners with Office Depot's B2B arm, ODP Business Solutions to list top office supplies, healthcare and dental supplies all on one customer-focused marketplace.

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Clinic recently partnered with ODP Business Solutions, previously Office Depot Business Solutions Division to offer a wide range of office supplies on the dentist-owned and operated healthcare and dental supplies marketplace.

Supply Clinic logo (PRNewswire)

"When supply purchasing is easy, practitioners can concentrate on what's important, their patients." - Scott Drucker

The new product offerings increase productivity and efficiency for Supply Clinic customers who now have a one-stop-shop for healthcare, dental, and office supplies. The partnership allows customers to shop for top office supplies like ink & toner, planning & organizational tools, breakroom supplies, filing & storage and more, fulfilled by ODP Business Solutions and their world-class supply chain resources. Providing customers the quality, fast shipping times, and low shipping costs that come with Office Depot's nearly 30 years of knowledge and experience.

ODP Business Solutions is dedicated to helping healthcare facilities achieve their goals ( odpbusiness.com ,1/13), aligning with Supply Clinic's patient-first approach that offers a seamless buying experience for healthcare and dental practitioners. "When supply purchasing is easy, fast, and trustworthy, practitioners can concentrate on what's important, their patients," explains, Scott Drucker, Co-Founder, and President of Supply Clinic. "We partner with all sellers on the marketplace to facilitate the best prices on the products our shared customers know and trust."

About Supply Clinic

Supply Clinic is the free online marketplace for healthcare and dental supplies. The company was started by a Periodontist who was frustrated with the high cost of supplies. We let dozens of vendors compete for your business on one website. You can browse thousands of products and buy from multiple vendors in a single, simple checkout process. And you can simply use your credit card - no invoices, no purchase agreements.

Media Contact:

rene@supplyclinic.com

odp business solutions (PRNewswire)

Office Depot logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Supply Clinic