The Skin Retreat Announces New Partnership with Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc. ("CPP")

CPP initiates coverage in Arkansas with state-of-the-art clinic The Skin Retreat

EDINA, Minn., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skin Retreat announced today a new partnership with Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc. ("CPP") in an expansionary move to fuel long-term business returns while retaining a large amount of control over the business.

"It is so exciting and an honor to be a part of this amazing CPP family. We are convinced that the synergy that will result from combining the business expertise and experience CPP has to offer with our existing medical and surgical practice will ensure we remain one of the top medspas in the region and ultimately as CPP grows, part of the top tier groups in North America.," said Kris Shewmake, Co-Owner of The Skin Retreat. "Partnering with CPP has allowed us to focus on what we do best - provide state-of-the-art care for our patients."

The Skin Retreat offers over 6,500 square feet of skin care and aesthetic services in West Little Rock. Opened by renowned M.D. Kris Shewmake and Jennifer Gabbard, RN in 2013, the clinic aims to help patients transform their lives by allowing them to achieve a more youthful, natural, rested appearance. When the clinic faced challenges in business administration, it turned to CPP's world-class leadership team and centralized support services to continue putting its clients first.

"Kris and Jennfier live by the philosophy of continuous improvement. They are always asking themselves how can we do better and this is exactly what CPP is looking for in a partner" said Daniel Schacter, President, CPP. "With our experience and their dedication, how can we not succeed!"

About Cosmetic Physician Partners Inc.

CPP is building the premier medical aesthetic clinic network in the US for the long-term benefit of all our partners, clients, and employees. CPP's leadership team brings together some of the world's leading clinic operators and medical specialists in the medical aesthetic business.

With a strong belief in building a people-first culture, we have achieved consistent double-digit growth in our clinics for the last decade. Additional information on CPP is available at www.cosmeticphysicianpartners.com.

