Swayable recruits top industry veterans and science talent as growth accelerates

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swayable, the industry-leading data platform for measuring persuasion, announced three senior hires, rounding out a banner year of growth for the startup.

Swayable recruits top industry veterans and science talent after revenue doubles in 2022

Shane Mullane, one of the first revenue executives at Moat, joins Swayable this week as Vice-President of Sales. Mullane comes to Swayable with 20 years experience in disruptive innovation in marketing and data, including at MediaOcean and Oracle Data Cloud.

Also joining are Dr Kathy Gerlach (PhD, cognitive neuroscience, Harvard) as COO and Olivia Myszkowski as head of Advanced Services. Gerlach previously held senior operating roles at startups including Airbnb, and previously worked in consulting at McKinsey. Myszkowski joins Swayable after 5 years leading major accounts on consumer insights and innovation at Morning Consult.

2022 saw the Swayable team consistently exceed growth targets, blowing past a $10M ARR projection to end the year up 3X. Growth was driven by customer evangelism from a growing community of marketers and campaigners who rely on it as their source of truth and gold standard for creative effectiveness.

Backed by top technology investors including Y Combinator, Swayable declined additional venture funding early in the year, instead taking advantage of rapid topline growth and a strong cash position to finance hires directly through customer revenues and non-dilutive debt.

"I am extremely proud of the team's success over the last year. Our tech was used by top Hollywood studios to get people back into theaters in record numbers, the world's largest retailers to drive growth, and public figures like [Senator-elect] John Fetterman and [Representative] Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to get people participating in democracy," said Swayable CEO and co-founder James Slezak.

"Kathy, Shane, Olivia and the other incredible people we've brought on are testament to the appeal of this values-driven vision of technology's role in society, and of our mission to make scientific insights instantly accessible to decision-makers."

About Swayable

Swayable is the world's most powerful creative pre-testing platform, measuring how content changes minds. The company was founded by Dr Valerie Coffman and Dr James Slezak, physics PhDs from Cornell, who saw the opportunity to apply experimental science and cloud computing to understanding how campaigns persuade. Swayable is now used by major brands like T-Mobile, DoorDash and Airbnb to identify which messaging, concepts, and advertisements will be most effective with target consumers. This drives major increases in cost-efficiency and effectiveness of advertising spend.

Media Contact: Michelle Wiles, Head of Marketing at Swayable, 240-308-2407

View original content:

SOURCE Swayable