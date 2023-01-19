Citywide School Fair to Return, Showcase Education Options for Families

25 schools to participate in School Saturday in Kansas City, offer tours and information

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-five Kansas City schools and childcare centers will open their doors to families on Jan. 28, supporting parents as they consider options for the upcoming school year. The fourth annual School Saturday event is fun for the whole family.

From early education programs to leadership academies, a diverse array of Kansas City schools will share their offerings in the citywide fair for National School Choice Week 2023. From 10 a.m. to noon, families can drive to as many of the schools as they are interested in, meeting with teachers and staff and taking campus tours.

This citywide event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. School Choice Week takes place in January to give families ample time to explore their options; in Kansas City, the deadline to submit applications for public charter schools is March 1.

Schools participating in the citywide open house event include: Academie Lafayette, Academy for Integrated Arts, Bare Essentials Childcare Center, Brookside Charter School, Brown's Christian Academy & Preschool, Citizens of the World, Cristo Rey Kansas City High School, Crossroads Charter Schools, DeLaSalle Education Center, Della Lamb Early Education Program, Each One Teach One Learning Center, EarlystART, Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center, Ewing Marion Kauffman School, Genesis, Gordon Parks Elementary, Guadalupe Centers Charter Schools, Hogan Preparatory Academy, Hope Leadership, Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy, Kids in Christ Academy, KC International Academy, KIPP Endeavor Academy, Lee A Tolbert Leadership Academy, and University Academy.

"The School Saturday event is essential to parents in the Kansas City, Missouri area to make an informed educational choice for their families," said Robyn King, director of SchoolAppKC at Show Me KC Schools. "This year, 25 of the SchoolAppKC schools are participating with 30 campus locations for the community to visit during the citywide open houses."

This event is planned by SchoolAppKC in conjunction with a diverse array of Kansas City schools. SchoolAppKC is designed to streamline the school application process for families in the Kansas City Public Schools boundaries. It is a special project of Show Me KC Schools, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help parents understand their school options.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

