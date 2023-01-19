Mary-Frances Winters and The Winters Group Team Offer Practical Solutions for Racial Healing in the Workplace

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Justice means that we face the ugly truth about systemic racism, the harm caused, and change those systems so that we can move closer to 'liberty and justice for all,' " says Mary-Frances Winters, founder and CEO of diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice consultancy The Winters Group, Inc.

Front cover for 'Racial Justice at Work: Practical Solutions for Systemic Change' by Mary-Frances Winters and The Winters Group Team PUB: 2/14/23 (PRNewswire)

Racial Justice at Work is about exploring possibilities for something new, different, affirming, and sustaining.

Justice is a newer concept in the corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion space, and there is a lack of understanding about what it means and how to actualize it. There is a great deal of effort put into hiring BIPOC and other programmatic activities such as employee resource groups and mentoring programs, but not enough emphasis on the organizational systems perpetuating inequities. In the forthcoming RACIAL JUSTICE AT WORK: Practical Solutions for Systemic Change (Berrett-Koehler Publishers; Publication Date: February 14, 2023; ISBN: 978-1520003624: $24.95) Mary-Frances Winters and The Winters Group team focus their narrative on reimagining policies, practices, procedures, and ways of working and being that foster fairness, equity, and opportunity for all.

According to a study by Coqual (formerly the Center for Talent Innovation), Black professionals are almost four times as likely to encounter prejudice or bias as white professionals (58% vs. 15%). With barely 1% of Fortune 500 CEOs identifying as Black, one in five Black professionals do not feel someone of their race/ethnicity would ever ascend to the top position at their company.

Racial Justice at Work is a series of essays written by members of The Winters Group team in two parts. Part I explores racial justice at work from a strategic perspective – opportunities such as justice-centered leadership approaches, addressing resistance to change, and becoming comfortable with racial justice concepts. Part II offers specific solutions to achieving racial justice in different organizational functions, including leadership, procurement, learning and development, marketing, philanthropy, and more.

Racial Justice at Work is about exploring possibilities for something new, different, affirming, and sustaining.

Mary-Frances Winters is the founder and CEO of the Winters Group Inc. Winters is also the author of We Can't Talk about That at Work, Inclusive Conversations, and Black Fatigue.

The Winters Group Team contributors are Kevin A. Carter, Megan Ellinghausen, Scott Ferry, Gabrielle Gayagoy Gonzalez, Dr. Terrence Harewood, Tami Jackson, Dr. Megan Larson, Leigh Morrison, Katelyn Peterson, Mareisha N. Reese, Thamara Subramanian, and Rochelle Younan-Montgomery. http://www.RacialJusticeatWork.com

CONTACT: dawn@theliterarylobbyist.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Winters Group