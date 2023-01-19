MetroPlusHealth Rings in the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year Celebrations Across New York City

MetroPlusHealth Rings in the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year Celebrations Across New York City

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroPlusHealth , New York City's high-quality, affordable health plan, has launched its annual Lunar New Year celebrations to ring in the Year of the Rabbit, which begins on January 22. From January 14 to February 12, the events will honor the City's Asian and Asian American residents and provide festive and enjoyable experiences for residents and visitors of all ages.

Lunar New Year (PRNewswire)

New Yorkers are invited to visit any of the eight MetroPlusHealth offices across the five boroughs to pick up free red envelopes, a traditional gift that symbolizes good wishes and luck for the year ahead. Additionally, beginning January 19, the Flushing Community Office will display a 6-foot-tall gold rabbit statue for families to photograph and enjoy.

Residents can visit the following locations during regular business hours from now through February 12 to pick up red envelopes:

MetroPlusHealth Locations

Flushing Community Office – 136-13 Roosevelt Ave, Flushing, NY 11367

Jackson Heights Community Office – 92-14 Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Bronx Community Office – 959 Southern Blvd, Bronx , NY 10451

Brooklyn Community Office – 2221 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212

Staten Island Community Office – 238A Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302

Additional Locations

Queens Center Mall – 90-15 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373

NYC Health + Hospitals/ Elmhurst – 79-01 Broadway, Queens, NY 11373

NYC Health + Hospitals/Gouverneur – 227 Madison St, Manhattan, NY 10002

During the month-long program, the City will be animated with events ranging from family carnivals to cultural festivals and parades. Representatives from MetroPlusHealth will be on-site during these events to answer questions regarding access to care and health insurance and enroll residents into a plan for the New Year.

"MetroPlusHealth has a proud history of serving the AAPI community, and we are thrilled to be a part of the Lunar New Year festivities," said Talya Schwartz, MD, President and CEO of MetroPlusHealth. "The Year of the Rabbit symbolizes longevity, peace, and prosperity, which we hope all New Yorkers experience in the year ahead. To those celebrating the Lunar New Year, have a safe and healthy celebration."

"On behalf of the 2.4 million residents of Queens, 'The World's Borough,' I thank MetroPlusHealth for its many contributions to our City's Lunar New Year festivities," said Donovan Richards Jr., President of Queens Borough. "MetroPlusHealth recognizes that the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit is an important occasion that warrants joyous celebrations. Queens deeply appreciates MetroPlusHealth's commitment to honoring the AAPI community through its special programming in observance of the Lunar New Year. I hope everyone has a great time celebrating this wonderful holiday and has a happy and prosperous year ahead."

"MetroPlusHealth has a proactive history of providing culturally competent health care to New York City's immigrant communities, including in my district, where MetroPlusHealth has been working to dispel stigmas that create barriers to accessing health care in the AAPI community," said Sandra Ung, New York City Council Member for District 20. "One of the characteristics of the Year of the Rabbit is longevity, so I can't think of a better time to encourage Asian Americans to take control of their long-term health."

According to a recent analysis by the NYC Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA), AAPI is the fastest growing and most diverse racial group in the City, representing more than 30 different ethnic groups and speaking more than 50 languages." Unfortunately, AAPI residents can face barriers to health care, especially when trying to access mental health services . MetroPlusHealth is working to break down these barriers.

Culturally sensitive and fluent in more than 40 languages, MetroPlusHealth staff is as diverse as the great City we serve. MetroPlusHealth is committed to making health care more affordable, affordable, modern and customized uniquely to fit the needs of communities across the five boroughs.

To learn more about MetroPlusHealth and its initiatives, visit http://www.metroplus.org . Watch our Lunar New Year video greeting here.

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 700,000 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org. Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

CONTACT:

Divendra Jaffar

212-908-3380/646-952-3243

jaffadi@metroplus.org

MetroPlusHealth (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MetroPlusHealth