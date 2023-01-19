"New AI Models" - VanceAI Image Upscaler Enlarges All Possible Images by up to 40x

HONG KONG, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VanceAI Image Upscaler releases four AI upscaling models - Text, Anime, Art, and Low Resolution & Compressed. VanceAI says all of them can be used online and on software to upscale all images by up to 8x, and 40x, respectively.

VanceAI Image Upscaler upgrades its two products (web-based app and desktop client for Windows) by releasing four new image upscaling models as expressed below. It says users only need one single click to upscale all images by up to 8x or even to 40x. Now have a closer look at the new models.

Text Model

The Text model can help upscale any photographed or scanned text-based image like a signature, contract, or scanned document to make it more legible. VanceAI says this model is perfect to be applied on faded and blurred text on antique books, historical materials, and paper documents. With just a few clicks, all fuzzy texts will come alive as if the ancient story happened again vividly. The Text model has been used in the online AI Image Upscaler so far.

Anime and Art Models

The Anime model is designed to upscale anime and cartoon images, comics, and wallpaper to make characters clear and vivid. VanceAI says this AI model can be a perfect choice to convert downloaded classic anime and screenshots to HD wallpapers within 5 seconds. AI will finish the whole process without any manual effort involved.

The Art model can help upscale computer graphics, art, drawings, or scanned paintings from 2x, 4x, 6x, 8x to 40x, giving high-resolution results without requiring any skills. It can be used online or on software.

Low Resolution & Compressed Model

This AI model performs well in most low-resolution or compressed images, be it used online or on your desktop. It aims to upscale low-resolution or compressed product images, scenic photography, portraits, and wallpaper to high resolution in 5 seconds. VanceAI says no matter how much the original image is compressed during the transfers among devices or the image resolution is decreased after being saved, this model can magically restore all its quality and details.

VanceAI Image Upscaler for Windows

VanceAI Image Upscaler for Windows covers all AI upscaling functions in Enlarge module, one featured module from VanceAI PC. VanceAI says this module not only enlarges images by up to 40x but gives super-resolution results. VanceAI PC is a desktop client for Windows and has Enlarge, Denoise, and Sharpen modules so far. VanceAI recommends that, for users who prefer processing images locally or in batch, VanceAI PC be a good choice.

About VanceAI

VanceAI, an AI photo enhancement and editing tools provider, includes but is not limited to its AI upscaling function. VanceAI Image Enhancer helps enhance image quality while retaining the original size. VanceAI Image Sharpener provides various AI modes to fix out-of-focus image, remove motion blur and smooth edges while highlighting the details. BGremover helps you to get out of complex layers, offering a one-click solution to removing and changing background from images. And VanceAI Photo Restorer brings your old family photos back to life with its restoration and colorizing functions. VanceAI Art Generator even turns you into an AI artist with AI as a magic pen drawing whatever you want.

