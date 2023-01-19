WEC Energy Group raises quarterly dividend by 7.2 percent

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 78 cents per share on the company's common stock, an increase of 7.2 percent over the current quarterly dividend of 72.75 cents per share. This raises the annual dividend rate to $3.12 per share.

The higher dividend is payable March 1, 2023, to stockholders of record on Feb. 14, 2023. This marks the 322nd consecutive quarter — dating back to 1942 — that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.

"With today's action by our board, 2023 will be the twentieth consecutive year of dividend increases for our stockholders," said Gale Klappa, executive chairman. "We continue to target a dividend payout of 65 to 70 percent of earnings."

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 37,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and more than $41 billion of assets.

Forward-looking statements

