Women- and Disability-Owned Wine Company Wander + Ivy Named Official Wine of the 2023 Genesis Invitational

Wander + Ivy's single-serve bottles will be the exclusive wines served on-course at the 2023 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wander + Ivy , the disruptor wine brand specializing in elevated single-serve wines from award-winning organic vineyards around the world, has been named the Official Wine of the 2023 Genesis Invitational hosted at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, CA from February 16th – 19th. Wander + Ivy's wines, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Rosé varietals, will be the only wines served at on-course concessions and poured at all VIP events throughout the week. This marks the third professional golf partnership for the brand, after being featured at the 2022 PGA Championship and 2021 Senior PGA Championship.

(PRNewswire)

Wander + Ivy, the elevated single-serve wine brand, has been named the Official Wine of the 2023 Genesis Invitational

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in golf and to be welcomed into one of the premiere professional events held each year. At Wander + Ivy, we are committed to elevating the single-serve wine experience and are proud to be a part of such an iconic and historic tournament," said Dana Spaulding, Founder and CEO of Wander + Ivy.

In addition to exclusive wine availability at all on-course concessions, female-founded Wander + Ivy will also host a Wine Garden located adjacent to the 14th, 15th and 3rd holes at the tournament. While the sport's biggest stars elevate their game at The Genesis Invitational, Wander + Ivy is honored to provide a premium, elevated single-serve wine experience for all attendees. All Wander + Ivy wines are made with certified organic grapes, hand-picked by Wander + Ivy's renowned winemaker and team of certified level II Sommeliers, including Spaulding, and packaged in elegant 6.3oz glass bottles.

To learn more about Wander + Ivy, visit www.wanderandivy.com and follow the brand at @WanderandIvy on social media.

About Wander + Ivy

Wander + Ivy is a women- and disability-owned company providing premium wine in upscale single-serve glass packaging. All Wander + Ivy wines are produced by award-winning, family-owned vineyards around the world. Each year, Wander + Ivy proudly donates 1-percent of total wine sales to nonprofits providing healthy food to those in need. All varietals are made with certified organic grapes and are available for purchase at select retail stores in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming, including Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, HEB and Walmart ( https://wanderandivy.com/pages/store-locator ), as well as online at https://wanderandivy.com/collections/all-wines .

Media Contact

kspencer@nikecomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wander + Ivy