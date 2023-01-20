DIPRA Welcomes Brunswick & Topsham Water District to the Century Club

Water Utility Discovered Pipe Installed in 1893 During Hydrant-Replacing Project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) welcomes the Brunswick & Topsham Water District in Topsham, ME, to the Century Club, which recognizes water utilities that have iron pipes in service for more than 100 years.

DIPRA Regional Director Paul Hanson, P.E. (left), is shown presenting the Century Club Recognition to T.C. Schofield, P.E., District Engineer, Brunswick & Topsham Water District (right). (PRNewswire)

"For generations now, communities across the country have trusted iron pipes to convey clean, safe drinking water to residents and business alike," said DIPRA President Patrick J. Hogan. "We welcome the Brunswick & Topsham Water District to the DIPRA Century Club in recognition of their use of this outstanding pipe. Today, the utility uses Ductile iron pipes, which are the direct descendent of cast iron pipes. As a modern and innovative material, Ductile iron has proven to be even stronger and more resilient than its predecessor. We're always excited to find century-old pipes still in good, working service and commend the Brunswick & Topsham Water District for their years of smart water planning."

During a project to replace a hydrant in Brunswick, a utility crew exposed an iron water main originally installed in 1893.

"The main appeared to be in great shape, inside and out, and was put back into service once the new hydrant was installed," said District Engineer T.C. Schofield.

The first public water system in Brunswick was formed in 1885 as the Pejepscot Water Company. It was sold to the Maine Water Company in 1891. The Brunswick & Topsham Water District was formed in 1903. Schofield said they appreciate the longevity and stability of both cast and Ductile iron.

"Knowing it has been a reliable material for more than 100 years allows us to focus more on replacing other pipe materials that have been more problematic over the years," he added. "Cast and Ductile iron are safe and easy to work on and around and have failed less than other materials in the distribution system. They have been very reliable for the Brunswick & Topsham Water District, and we can expect a high level of confidence when work is planned with either of those pipe materials."

There are more than 540 utilities in the United States and 34 utilities in Canada that are members of the Century Club. These utilities are all still using at least some of the cast iron pipes installed underground more than 100 years ago. DIPRA also sponsors a Sesquicentennial Club in which 25 utilities in the U.S. and 4 in Canada are known to be using cast iron pipes for more than 150 years.

About DIPRA

Founded in 1915, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) has served as a resource and technical advisor to the water industry. DIPRA also provides representation on standards-making committees as well as technical research on a variety of applications-based topics. While DIPRA member companies have different names and locations, they share a common commitment to produce and deliver the finest quality water and wastewater pipe material in the world, Ductile Iron Pipe, and at the greatest possible value to its purchasers.

DIPRA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA)