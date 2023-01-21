SkinnyDipped® Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanuts in a Limited Number of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Nut Products

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinnyDipped® of Seattle, WA is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond 3.5oz and SkinnyDipped® Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew 3.5oz due to an undeclared peanut allergen in an ingredient from a raw material supplier. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. The recalled products do not declare peanuts in the ingredient statement or as a disclosed allergen.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products and Best By Dates listed in the table below and were sold in retail stores nationwide from January 8, 2023 to January 20, 2023:

Product: SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate

Salted Caramel Cashews 3.5oz Item UPC: 8-51562-00841-2 Lot Code: B23005 B13006 Best By Date: 05/05/2024 05/06/2024 SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate

Cocoa Almonds 3.5oz 8-61297-00030-8 B22354 B12355 B22355 B12354 04/20/24 04/21/24 04/21/24 04/20/24

The lot code and best buy information can be found on the back of the package in the lower right corner as shown in the above images.

No other SkinnyDipped® products are part of this recall. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Consumers who have the recalled product should not eat it, should discard any product, and should keep any packaging to return to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. If you have any questions, please reach out to SkinnyDipped® at 1-866-957-9907 (M – F, 9am – 5pm PT) or hello@skinnydipped.com or for more information visit www.skinnydipped.com/pages/recall.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain the number one priority of SkinnyDipped®. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to both our consumers and retail customers.

SkinnyDipped, Seattle WA

1-866-957-9907

Hello@skinnydipped.com

