Contrast Security Champions Data Privacy Week 2023

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced that it has signed on as a Data Privacy Week 2023 Champion for the second consecutive year. Data Privacy Week , which takes place from January 22 – 28, is an international effort to empower individuals and businesses to respect privacy, safeguard data and enable trust.

Contrast recognizes and supports the principle that all organizations share the responsibility of being conscientious stewards of personal information, as well as promotes transparency of how data is used in today's modern world. Its Operational Risk program is dynamic and proactive allowing the company to stay abreast of the latest changes and enhancements to the ever-evolving global compliance landscape. Contrast has implemented practical and sound administrative, technical and physical safeguards to protect against unauthorized access, use, modification and disclosure of this information. It is a responsibility that is taken seriously, and strong internal controls have been put in place to manage change management and employee accountability.

"It is incredibly important for us to recognize Data Privacy Week and support the National Cybersecurity Alliance's initiative because many consumers are unaware of the sheer volume of data that is generated about them online and how vulnerable they could be. It is that exact reason why I believe it is a human right to know what and how each individual's data is being used and stored," said Sharron Reed Gavin, Vice President of Operational Risk And Data Privacy Officer at Contrast Security. "The time is now to demand industry-wide transparency and Contrast will continue to help advocate for proper safeguarding of data."

The goal of Data Privacy Week is to spread awareness about online privacy among individuals and organizations. The goal is twofold: to help individuals understand that they have the power to manage their data and to help organizations understand why it is important that they respect their users' data.

The National Cybersecurity Alliance has offered up the following themes to help guide individuals and businesses to better data privacy practices:

Data: The Story of the Consumer

All online activity generates a trail of data. Websites, apps, and services collect data on an individual's behaviors, interests, and purchases. Sometimes, this includes personal data, like social security and driver's license numbers. It can even include data about physical self, like health data.

While it's true that consumers cannot control how each byte of data about them and their family is shared and processed, consumers are not helpless! In many cases, an individual can control how they share their data with a few simple steps.

For Businesses: Respect Privacy

Respecting the privacy of a company's customers, staff, and all other stakeholders is critical for inspiring trust and enhancing reputation. According to the Pew Research Center, 79% of U.S. adults report being concerned about the way their data is being used by companies. By being open about how the company uses data and respects privacy, they can stand out from competition.

Be transparent about how the company collects, uses, and shares consumers' personal information. Think about how the consumer may expect their data to be used. Design settings to protect their information by default. Communicate clearly and concisely to the public what privacy means to the organization, as well as the steps it takes to achieve and maintain privacy.

In honor of Data Privacy Week, Contrast's latest Code Patrol podcast dives into a discussion with Geoff Lane, head of U.S. policy at Developers Alliance , on the progress being made towards a more transparent, data-driven industry — and how that transparency is essential to both consumer trust and to keeping governments from flooding the industry with regulation.

For more information about Contrast's privacy initiatives, visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/privacy-matters . You can also follow and use the official hashtags #DataPrivacyWeek and #BeCyberSmart on social media throughout the week.

