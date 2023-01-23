Mapp enhances Shopify Plus Plugin to integrate with the full Mapp Cloud

Mapp opens further data sources with Shopify Plus extensions to improve connectivity and streamlining of data, to take personalized online marketing to the next level

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the leading provider of insight-led customer experiences, announced that an enhanced version of the Shopify Plus plugin is now fully integrated into Mapp Cloud.

By using the improved Shopify Plus plugin, marketers can access the eCommerce platform's software applications and functions via Mapp Engage, resulting in a new data source with information on previous transaction data. Mapp Cloud's real-time enhanced integration with Shopify Plus now provides an enhanced 360-degree view of customers.

The improved integration opens further opportunities for marketers. The Shopify Plus plugin connects all eCommerce data with Mapp Cloud, giving marketers invaluable customer insights for their business with pinpoint accuracy. This results in a more targeted customer approach, as user and transaction data are matched.

To enable marketers to take better control of marketing campaigns, the marketing dashboard features overviews of both new and existing contacts, while the extension displays all contact information. This is on both Shopify Plus and Mapp Engage, allowing users to benefit from even more precise planning data.

Ricardas Montvila, Vice President of Global Strategy at Mapp said: "By strengthening the integration between these two platforms, we are optimizing the customer experience for both customers and merchants. It has given our users access to a new, easily readable data source. The extension also combines the functions of a customer data platform, an AI-based engine, and a marketing automation tool to simplify the analysis and activation of collected customer data."

In addition, the following features enable better control of marketing campaigns:

Dashboarding & KPIs

Customer analysis & insights

Cross-channel provision of customer data

Advanced drag & drop segmentation

Real-time tracking of web behavior

Predict conversion and churn

Best time and channel for communication

AI-based revenue monitoring & smart alerts

Segment analytics

Cross-channel attribution

Montvila continues: "With this advanced extension, Mapp takes the next step towards a complete marketing ecosystem. In future, users will have another high-quality data source for even more precise and targeted group-optimized marketing campaigns."

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the #1 insight-led customer experience platform, Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts - and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp operates globally with offices in seven countries and helps more than 700 brands including Farrow & Ball, PepsiCo, Ella's Kitchen, Vivienne Westwood, The Entertainer, JYSK, Diageo, and Lloyds Pharmacy.

