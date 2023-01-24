Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

 PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

02/02/2023

02/03/2023 

02/17/2023

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

02/02/2023 

 02/03/2023 

 02/17/2023

$0.03266 per share of investment income




The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301729726.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.