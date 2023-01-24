CNX and ICE Thermal Harvesting Launch Pilot Program Generating Zero-Emission, Appalachian-Sourced Power

Innovative Technology Partnership Seeks to Eliminate Emissions While Enhancing Power Reliability

PITTSBURGH and HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) and ICE Thermal Harvesting, LLC (ICE) have partnered on a pilot project to generate 100% emission-free, locally-sourced power for use in CNX's operations, the companies announced today.

Underway at CNX's Dry Ridge compressor station in West Virginia, Phase One of the project captures and converts engine exhaust heat produced at the compression site to supply ICE's patented heat-to-power systems.

Once fully implemented, the innovative technology project will produce approximately half a megawatt of clean and sustainable electricity to power CNX's operations. The project will reduce 1,325 metric tons of CO2 annually during Phase One, scaling up to a reduction of nearly 4,000 metric tons of CO2 annually throughout later phases.

CNX President of New Technologies Ravi Srivastava said, "Capturing waste heat from compressor stations enables CNX to generate locally-sourced, zero-emission power for our operations and further reduce overall emissions. Our initial pilot project with ICE makes good business and environmental sense – and it's part of our Appalachia First vision to identify and deploy innovative technologies that drive operational efficiencies, environmental progress, and commercial excellence."

Following a successful initial application at Dry Ridge, additional systems will be installed at the station during Phases Two and Three to harvest heat during the compression process.

Carrie Murtland, co-founder of ICE commented, "ICE Thermal Harvesting sees opportunity where others see waste. We're proud to partner with CNX, a proven sustainability leader, to deploy our heat-to-power systems that generate reliable zero-emission power. Working alongside innovators like CNX, we continue to demonstrate that energy producers can cost-effectively address on-site power needs while reducing carbon emissions."

CNX's recently released Appalachia First vision guides its sustainability-focused strategy and partnerships aimed at safely producing and using more natural gas locally, commercializing new technologies, and creating value for the company's most important stakeholders in the communities where it operates. To execute this vision, the company's New Technologies segment actively seeks partnership opportunities to further improve environmental performance and expand regional manufacturing.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is unique. We are a premier, low carbon intensive natural gas development, production, midstream, and technology company centered in Appalachia, one of the most energy abundant regions in the world. With the benefit of a 158-year regional legacy, substantial asset base, leading core operational competencies, technology development and innovation, and astute capital allocation methodologies, we responsibly develop our resources and deploy free cash flow to create long-term per share value for our shareholders, employees, and the communities where we operate. As of December 31, 2021, CNX had 9.63 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information is available at www.cnx.com .

About ICE Thermal Harvesting (ICE)

ICE Thermal Harvesting was founded to focus on implementing systems and processes designed to reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency in industrial processes by converting waste heat into useful renewable power.

Through the implementation of their patented, modular heat harvesting technology, ICE provides 24/7 renewable power to clients across multiple industries, helping clients reduce emissions while improving the efficiency of their operations. ICE Thermal Harvesting is based in Houston, TX. For more information about the company, visit www.ice-th.com.

Cautionary Statements

